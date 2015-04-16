GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro zone yields sink to new lows, Greece in focus

* Euro zone yields at new lows, German 10-year nears zero
* European stocks pull back from multi-year highs
* Oil at 2015 high
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, April 16 Euro zone government borrowing
costs slid to new lows on Thursday, a day after the European
Central Bank pledged to fulfil its 1 trillion-euro bond-buying
programme and as Greece's financial predicament deteriorated
sharply.
Global stocks touched a record high thanks to renewed
strength in Asian markets. Brent oil fell back from new highs
for the year it had reached after figures showed a decline in
U.S. production.
But the widening rift between Greece and its creditors over
a deal that would unlock funds for Athens and prevent a default
hit European stocks. Financials led the reversal in broader
indices from Wednesday's recent multi-year highs.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Greece
late on Wednesday, and the country's short-term bond yields
soared to 27 percent.
The flip side of this was new lows in German yields. The
10-year Bund yield reached a low of 0.078 percent.
Yields on all German government debt out to January 2024 were
negative.
Rate strategists at Royal Bank of Scotland on Thursday
issued the boldest call on Bunds from any major bank, predicting
a fall in the 10-year yield to -0.13 percent.
"The simple continuation of an environment similar to today
is likely to push 10-year yields below zero," they said. "There
is only a weak sense that inflation risks have been raised by QE
so far."
Borrowing costs in peripheral euro zone bond markets like
Spain, Italy and Portugal rose, however, as the prospect of
Greece and the euro zone reaching agreement appeared to fade.
That also fed into European stocks, encouraging investors to
take profit on the previous day's ECB-fuelled rally to historic
highs.
The EuroFirst300 index of Europe's leading 300 shares
was down 0.75 percent at 1,637 points. Germany's DAX
was 1.6 percent lower at 12,034 points, France's CAC40
was down 0.7 percent and Britain's FTSE100 down
a half of one percent.
Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan touched a seven-year high
and closed up 1.1 percent. South Korean, Australian, Chinese and
Malaysian stocks gained, pushing the MSCI global index to a new
high of 438.99 points.
Japan's Nikkei lost 0.1 percent, and U.S. futures
pointed to a fall of almost 0.5 percent at the open on Wall
Street after shares posted sizable gains on Wednesday on several
strong corporate earnings results.
AUSSIE SOARS
Lacklustre economic indicators have been mostly kind to risk
assets this week. Wednesday's weak Chinese data further boosted
expectations of monetary stimulus by Beijing and soft U.S. data
have helped by dampening prospects of an early rate increase by
the Federal Reserve.
In currencies, the biggest mover on Thursday was the Aussie,
lifted to a three-week high as stronger-than-expected Australian
employment numbers reduced the odds of an interest rate cut in
the next few months.
The Australian dollar was last up 1.4 percent at $0.7745
.
The euro was on a rollercoaster ride, last 0.5 percent
higher at $1.0735, rebounding more than a cent from an earlier
low of $1.0626.
ECB President Mario Draghi on Wednesday committed to seeing
the central bank fulfil its bond-buying programme, quashing
speculation in some quarters that the programme's success could
lead to an early "taper".
"From the perspective of the euro we have one clear
conclusion: the message from Draghi is that nothing has changed
and that we are only at the very start of the QE easing that is
coming," said Derek Halpenny, senior currency strategist at BTMU
in London.
The U.S. dollar, which neared 121 yen at the start of the
week, was little changed at 119.10 yen after slipping to
118.79 overnight.
The market will look to U.S. housing data later for further
dollar incentives.
A surge in crude oil also supported commodity currencies
such as the Canadian dollar. Crude rallied overnight
after government data showed oil inventories in the United
States rose less than expected last week.
Brent crude rose as much as 5 percent overnight to a
high of $63.10 a barrel, its highest since December last year.
It was last trading at $62.50.
U.S. crude was at $55.60 a barrel after jumping
nearly 6 percent on Wednesday.
