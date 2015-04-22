RPT-GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings, Greece weigh on European stocks

(Repeats without changes to additional subscribers)
* European stocks fail to maintain Asia's momentum
* Greece clouds sentiment
* Oil down on Yemen news
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, April 22 European stocks fell on
Wednesday, failing to extend an overnight rally in Asia as
investors looked to Greece's debt crisis and lurch towards
possible default as an excuse to cash in gains chalked up
earlier in the week.
Europe's EuroFirst 300 index of leading shares was down 0.2
percent, Germany's DAX was down 0.1 percent
and Britain's FTSE 100 down a half of one percent.
Earnings also weighed on European shares. Richemont
warned its net profit for the year would drop by 36 percent and
Kering posted a bigger-than-expected drop in sales,
and both luxury groups were among the worst performers.
Tesco was not to blame for the drop, however. Its
shares rose as much as 2.5 percent in early trade after a record
6.4 billion pound that the market bet would mark an end to a run
of bad news from Britain's largest retailer.
"The stock is up as investors are thinking that the worst is
behind them and good news will follow from here now," said Naeem
Islam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.
"The positive momentum from Asian markets filtered into
European markets at first. But traders are still taking a very
cautious approach now."
In Asia, China's leading index rose 2.4 percent to a
seven-year high and Japan's Nikkei closed above
the 20,000 point level for the first time in 15 years.
Asian stocks continued to draw support from Chinese measures
to spur lending and combat a slowing economy. On Sunday, China's
central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for the country's
lenders for the second time in two months.
The Shanghai Composite Index was also spurred by comments
from state media which declared the bull market "has just
begun."
GREEK WOES
The Greek government's looming cash crunch weighed on local
markets as Greek stocks hit a three-year low and the two-year
bond yield hovered around 30 percent. All other peripheral and
core euro zone bond yields were lower, however.
European finance ministers meet to discuss Greece this week
for what had been billed as a crunch meeting. The deadline will
be pushed back, however, and the market remained cautious after
Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis cited signs of
convergence on Tuesday.
European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said the
ECB will continue to fund Greek banks as long as they were
solvent and dismissed the growing talk that Greece might ditch
the euro.
Germany's benchmark 10-year yield slipped one basis point to
9 basis points, while the 10-year U.S. yield fell
back two basis points to 1.89 percent.
Spanish, French and Italian yields fell, with investor cash
to be ploughed back into these countries' bonds between now and
the end of the month reaching as much as 65 billion euros,
according to Citi analysts' estimates.
The euro inched up to $1.0750.
"At the margin, the commentary from the EU/Greek talks was
hopeful, though not hopeful of any resolution this week," said
SocGen's currency analysts, noting that as long as $1.0850
resistance held the trend could still be lower.
The Australian dollar was the biggest currency mover. It
gained almost 1 percent to $0.7788 after core inflation rose 0.6
percent in the first quarter, higher than a forecast of 0.5
percent, and possibly taking a rate cut next month off the
table.
In commodities, crude oil extended losses as Middle East
tensions eased after Saudi Arabia announced an end to air
strikes against Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen, though
residents reported a further strike on Thursday.
Brent crude was down 0.75 percent at $61.62 a barrel
after tumbling more than 2 percent overnight, and U.S. crude
futures were down 1.2 percent at $55.94 a barrel.
