GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks rally fizzles out on earnings

* Earnings cast a shadow over European stocks

* Greece in focus

* Oil down on Yemen news

By Jamie McGeever

LONDON, April 22 European stocks fell on Wednesday, with a series of weak company earnings reports reversing a rally seen earlier in the week and halting the positive momentum overnight that lifted some of Asia's biggest markets to multi-year highs.

Greece's debt crisis remained at the forefront of investors' minds. But a gathering of European finance ministers this week won't be the crunch meeting it had been billed as, giving Greek markets, euro zone bonds and the euro some breathing space.

Europe's FTSE EuroFirst 300 index of leading shares was down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX was down 0.8 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 down a half of one percent.

U.S. futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street of about a third of one percent.

Richemont warned its net profit for the year would drop by 36 percent and Kering's Gucci posted a bigger-than-expected drop in sales, and both luxury groups were among the worst performers.

Shares in Britain's largest retailer Tesco initially rose more than 2 percent but were last down 2 percent, a roller coaster ride after the company announced a record 6.4 billion pound loss.

Despite this, Germany's DAX remains near record highs and the FTSEurofirst 300 is near its highest level in more than 14 years.

"Flows are starting to wobble a bit but this is more of a pause for breath in the middle of earnings season," said Francois Chaulet, fund manager at Montsegur Finance in Paris. "The rally is not yet in doubt."

In Asia, China's leading index rose 2.4 percent to a seven-year high and Japan's Nikkei closed above the 20,000 point level for the first time in 15 years.

Asian stocks continued to draw support from Chinese measures to spur lending and combat a slowing economy. On Sunday, China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for the country's lenders for the second time in two months.

The Shanghai Composite Index was also spurred by comments from state media which declared the bull market "has just begun."

GREEK WOES

The Greek government's looming cash crunch initially weighed on local markets as Greek stocks hit a three-year low and the two-year bond yield hovered around 30 percent. But by midday both stocks and bonds were higher.

European finance ministers meet in Riga to discuss Greece this week. The deadline for agreement will be pushed back, however, and the market remained cautious after Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis cited signs of convergence on Tuesday.

European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said the ECB will continue to fund Greek banks as long as they were solvent and dismissed the growing talk that Greece might ditch the euro.

In core bond markets, Germany's benchmark 10-year yield was unchanged at 10 basis points, and the 10-year U.S. yield held steady at 1.91 percent.

Spanish, French and Italian yields fell, with investor cash to be ploughed back into these countries' bonds between now and the end of the month reaching as much as 65 billion euros, according to Citi analysts' estimates.

The euro rose a third of a percent to $1.0770.

"At the margin, the commentary from the EU/Greek talks was hopeful, though not hopeful of any resolution this week," said SocGen's currency analysts, noting that as long as $1.0850 resistance held the trend could still be lower.

The Australian dollar was the biggest currency mover. It gained 1 percent to $0.7790 after core inflation rose 0.6 percent in the first quarter, higher than a forecast of 0.5 percent and possibly taking a rate cut next month off the table.

In commodities, crude oil extended losses as Middle East tensions eased after Saudi Arabia announced an end to air strikes against Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen, though residents reported a further strike on Thursday.

Brent crude was down 0.5 percent at $61.73 a barrel after tumbling more than 2 percent overnight, and U.S. crude futures were down 0.9 percent at $56.13 a barrel. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra; To read Reuters Global Investing Blog click here; for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope; for Hedge Fund Blog Hub click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub)