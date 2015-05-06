GLOBAL MARKETS-Deepening bond rout rattles world markets

* Bond market rout deepens
* Yields, oil hit 2015 highs
* Data, earnings offer European stocks some shelter
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, May 6 A worldwide sell-off in government
bonds deepened on Wednesday, with the rise in long-term
borrowing costs to their highest level this year spreading
unease across all assets and putting stock markets under
pressure too.
European equities stabilised after the previous session's
heavy losses as upbeat regional economic and corporate reports
helped. But bond yields continued to push higher, with investors
reassessing the early year deflation scare in the light of a 50
percent rebound in oil prices from January's trough.
That deflation scare, itself driven by a halving of energy
prices at the back end of 2014, had unleashed a wave of central
bank interest rate cuts and bond buying by the European Central
Bank, sank many bond yields to zero and below and lifted
relatively higher yielding equities to ever higher records.
With oil now bouncing back sharply and after last week's
news that Europe ending four months of consumer price deflation
last month, there has been some reversal of those trades.
Oil prices jumped another 2 percent on Wednesday to their
highest this year.
Germany's 10-year yield hit a 2015 high just under 0.6
percent. The yield has more than tripled in a week
and risen 10-fold in just three weeks, erasing all the gains
made this year.
Benchmark 10-year yields on Spanish, Italian and UK
government bonds also hit year highs before retreating back
below Tuesday's closing levels. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield
was within three basis points of a 2015 peak too.
"The six million dollar question is (whether) this is a new
trend or a positioning washout which will run its course in the
next few hours?" said Deutsche Bank economist Robert Burgess.
"When you get big crowded positioning and everything becomes
consensus, it doesn't take much to trigger an unwind."
Spain's benchmark yield hit 1.96 percent,
Italy's 1.98 percent and Britain's gilt yield
broke through 2 percent, although the selling
abated throughout the morning.
Europe's index of leading 300 stocks was up 0.1 percent on
the day at 1,557 points, having earlier touched a
two-month low of 1,545. In choppy trading, Germany's DAX was up
0.7 percent, having also hit a two-month low earlier in
the session.
The euro zone's blue chip benchmark EuroStoxx50
regained almost 1 percent of the 2.4 percent losses it recorded
on Tuesday.
Corporate earnings results and surprisingly strong data
showing Spain's services sector growing at its fastest pace
since 2000 helped cushion European stocks.
U.S. futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall
Street. The S&P 500 lost 1.18 percent on Tuesday,
and the Nasdaq 1.55 percent.
REFLATION
Bonds have been among the best performing asset classes in
recent years thanks to low inflation and the unconventional
policy easing by the world's central banks. But signs are
emerging that investors are tired of chasing ever-shrinking
yields.
And some traders said there was concern that losses incurred
on bond-heavy portfolios may see investors cash in on some of
their best performing trades of the year to date.
One of the most crowded trades in equities is also showing
signs of crumbling. In the six months to the end of April,
Chinese stocks doubled in value. On Wednesday they fell 1.6
percent, following the previous day's 4-percent slump.
A major index of Asian shares is down 3 percent from a more
than seven-year high on April 29. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1 percent
on Wednesday, and Australian stocks ended down 2.3 percent
.
"If the rise in yield resulting from dumping Bunds is
compounded into other G10 government bonds by possible signs of
oil-driven reflation currents, then stocks will have to take
notice," City Index chief markets strategist Ashraf Laidi said.
A broad bounce in commodities saw oil and copper prices rise
to their highest levels so far this year.
Brent crude was up 2.2 percent on the day at $68.99
a barrel, with U.S. crude up 2.4 percent at $61.88.
In currencies, the dollar remained under pressure after data
on Tuesday showed that the U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in
April, suggesting the economy probably shrank in the first
quarter.
The euro was the main winner, its allure brightened by the
steep rise in euro zone bond yields. The common currency was up
0.5 percent at $1.1240.
The dollar index was down a third of one percent at
94.813, retreating from a one-week high of 95.946.
Later in the day, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is
scheduled to speak and markets will be super sensitive to any
guidance on the outlook for the first hike in interest rates.
European markets shrugged off news that Greece met 200
million euro interest payment to International Monetary Fund due
on Wednesday.
Athens is quickly running out of money and is trying to
persuade euro zone partners and the IMF to extend further aid. A
bigger test will be a 750-million-euro payment due on May 12.
