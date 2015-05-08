GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds stabilise, sterling and FTSE soar after UK election

* Sterling soars after Conservative election win
* European shares jump to wipe out weekly losses
* Bond yields fall on investor bargain-hunting
* Eyes on U.S. employment data, Greece
By Marc Jones
LONDON, May 8 World bond and stock markets rose
on Friday after a bruising week and sterling surged to a
two-month high after the business-friendly Conservative party
won Britain's parliamentary election.
Sterling leapt 1.3 percent against the dollar and
London's FTSE led equity markets with a 1.9 percent jump
to help European shares rebound from two-month lows and
wipe out what had looked like being a second week of losses.
With almost all the seats counted in the UK, the
Conservatives were set to govern for another five years,
quashing pre-election fears that the result might be too close
for any party to form a stable government.
Traders and investors breathed a collective sigh of relief,
putting aside for now concerns about a planned referendum that
could lead to Britain leaving the European Union and focusing
instead on hopes that the country will remain one of the fastest
growing Western economies.
"The moves in sterling overnight to the $1.54 level, and the
follow-through in the stock and gilt markets, have produced a
sigh of relief that the threat of a dysfunctional government has
dissipated," said Matthew Beesley, head of global equities at
Henderson's.
"This result is better than financial markets, or indeed
betting markets, dared to believe. It answers many questions.
But it asks quite a few too."
Confidence was also given a big lift by Europe's bond
markets as they stabilised after one of their most turbulent
weeks in decades.
Government bond yields from Germany to Greece dropped back
in morning trading, though the recent pounding - triggered by
signs of a resurgence in inflation and a rebellion against
negative yields - kept normally rock-solid German Bunds on edge.
The bond stabilisation also helped investors cast off their
normal caution ahead of monthly U.S. non-farm payroll jobs data
and its implications for when the Federal Reserve raises
interest rates.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the figures to show a
jump of 224,000 new jobs in April after a puny 126,000 in March
and a run of generally disappointing U.S. data since then.
"The U.S. economy had virtually a zero growth in
January-March. If it remains weak after April, a rate hike by
the Federal Reserve may be delayed further," said Shuji Shirota,
head of macro economics strategy at HSBC Securities in Tokyo.
PAYROLLS
The dollar inched up in currency markets ahead of the
data but it was completely in the shadow of sterling following
the election outcome.
As well as its gains against the dollar, the UK currency
jumped 1.7 percent against both the euro and yen
to notch its biggest trade-weighted rise since 2010.
"Viewed within the context of the UK's large current account
deficit, the policy uncertainty removed by today's result will
be a relief for some previously nervous foreign investors," said
Adam Myers, European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole.
Futures markets pointed to Wall Street's main markets
opening around 0.2 percent higher although much is likely to
hang on what the payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, signals.
Having slumped to a seven-year low last month, signs of a
pick-up this time around could keep the Federal Reserve on track
to hike interest rates this year, something markets have began
to doubt recently.
The mood in Asia overnight had also been brighter with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ending up 0.5 percent as it recovered from a
one-month low.
Tokyo also closed up 0.5 percent, but China's mainland stock
index saw the biggest move as it jumped 2 percent to
claw this week's losses back to 4 percent. The gains came
despite Chinese exports sharply missing forecasts with surprise
6.4 contraction in April.
The calming of bond jitters had been helped by an overnight
fall in oil prices: A steady rise in oil prices since March had
been cited as one reason behind the rout in bonds as higher oil
prices tend to boost inflation - a major risk for fixed-income
investors.
At midday in Europe, Brent was heading for its first
weekly drop in five weeks, hovering at $65.88 per barrel after
hitting a five-month high of $69.63 on Wednesday.
Gold was on track for its first rise in five weeks at $1,185
an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt and Gareth Jones)