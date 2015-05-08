GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds stabilise, sterling and FTSE soar after UK election

* Sterling soars after Conservative election win

* European shares jump to wipe out weekly losses

* Bond yields fall on investor bargain-hunting

* Eyes on U.S. employment data, Greece

By Marc Jones

LONDON, May 8 World bond and stock markets rose on Friday after a bruising week and sterling surged to a two-month high after the business-friendly Conservative party won Britain's parliamentary election.

Sterling leapt 1.3 percent against the dollar and London's FTSE led equity markets with a 1.9 percent jump to help European shares rebound from two-month lows and wipe out what had looked like being a second week of losses.

With almost all the seats counted in the UK, the Conservatives were set to govern for another five years, quashing pre-election fears that the result might be too close for any party to form a stable government.

Traders and investors breathed a collective sigh of relief, putting aside for now concerns about a planned referendum that could lead to Britain leaving the European Union and focusing instead on hopes that the country will remain one of the fastest growing Western economies.

"The moves in sterling overnight to the $1.54 level, and the follow-through in the stock and gilt markets, have produced a sigh of relief that the threat of a dysfunctional government has dissipated," said Matthew Beesley, head of global equities at Henderson's.

"This result is better than financial markets, or indeed betting markets, dared to believe. It answers many questions. But it asks quite a few too."

Confidence was also given a big lift by Europe's bond markets as they stabilised after one of their most turbulent weeks in decades.

Government bond yields from Germany to Greece dropped back in morning trading, though the recent pounding - triggered by signs of a resurgence in inflation and a rebellion against negative yields - kept normally rock-solid German Bunds on edge.

The bond stabilisation also helped investors cast off their normal caution ahead of monthly U.S. non-farm payroll jobs data and its implications for when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the figures to show a jump of 224,000 new jobs in April after a puny 126,000 in March and a run of generally disappointing U.S. data since then.

"The U.S. economy had virtually a zero growth in January-March. If it remains weak after April, a rate hike by the Federal Reserve may be delayed further," said Shuji Shirota, head of macro economics strategy at HSBC Securities in Tokyo.

PAYROLLS

The dollar inched up in currency markets ahead of the data but it was completely in the shadow of sterling following the election outcome.

As well as its gains against the dollar, the UK currency jumped 1.7 percent against both the euro and yen to notch its biggest trade-weighted rise since 2010.

"Viewed within the context of the UK's large current account deficit, the policy uncertainty removed by today's result will be a relief for some previously nervous foreign investors," said Adam Myers, European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole.

Futures markets pointed to Wall Street's main markets opening around 0.2 percent higher although much is likely to hang on what the payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, signals.

Having slumped to a seven-year low last month, signs of a pick-up this time around could keep the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates this year, something markets have began to doubt recently.

The mood in Asia overnight had also been brighter with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ending up 0.5 percent as it recovered from a one-month low.

Tokyo also closed up 0.5 percent, but China's mainland stock index saw the biggest move as it jumped 2 percent to claw this week's losses back to 4 percent. The gains came despite Chinese exports sharply missing forecasts with surprise 6.4 contraction in April.

The calming of bond jitters had been helped by an overnight fall in oil prices: A steady rise in oil prices since March had been cited as one reason behind the rout in bonds as higher oil prices tend to boost inflation - a major risk for fixed-income investors.

At midday in Europe, Brent was heading for its first weekly drop in five weeks, hovering at $65.88 per barrel after hitting a five-month high of $69.63 on Wednesday.

Gold was on track for its first rise in five weeks at $1,185 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Gareth Jones)