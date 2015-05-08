GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. jobs gain, lifting Wall Street futures and dollar

| LONDON
LONDON May 8 A rebound in U.S. jobs numbers
lifted U.S. stock futures, boosted the dollar against the euro
and helped European shares consolidate their biggest daily gain
since January on Friday.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000, just below the
224,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected. The
unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent in April, near a
seven-year low, indicating a pickup in growth that may lead the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.
U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts rose. They
now indicate traders see a 51 percent chance the first Fed rate
hike will come in December 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which
tracks rate expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.
"This is more evidence that the economy is expanding after
its first-quarter swoon," said Jim McDonald, chief investment
strategist at Chicago-based Northern Trust Asset Management.
"Last month was an anomaly. I think we'll continue to see
jobs over 200,000. This is the kind of growth we expect
throughout the year."
Markets cheered the rebound. Wall Street futures
extending gains to 0.7 percent from 0.2 percent beforehand. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst jumped more than 2 percent,
building on earlier gains as Britain's FTSE rose after national
elections.
The jobs data are seen as key factors in a Fed interest rate
decision. Still, the initial March data was revised lower,
leading to some caution. U.S. Treasury yields dipped.
"The downwards revision to the March payrolls number and the
lack of earnings growth are some areas of slight concern," said
Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry.
Benchmark U.S. Tresury yields dipped to 2.14 percent while
the dollar was flat against a basket of top currencies.
German Bund futures rose after the data. They last
traded 24 ticks up on the day at 154.24.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Sudip Kar-Gupta in
