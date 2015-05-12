GLOBAL MARKETS-German bund yields climb, lift euro; stocks decline

* German Bunds lead global bond sell-off
NEW YORK, May 12 German bond yields spiked on
Tuesday, generating demand for European currencies, while
volatility in global bond markets weighed on stock indexes
around the world.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest in six
months before reversing course.
U.S. stocks were lower in early trading, with the bond
market volatility adding to existing investor anxiety over the
perilous state of Greece's finances.
German bond yields have surged in recent weeks, boosted
according to some analysts by optimism that inflation may have
bottomed in the euro region. The move has been exacerbated by
investors unwilling to enter the market until the selloff shows
signs of stabilizing.
The U.S. dollar slumped against the euro and Swiss franc.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 2/32
in price to yield 2.27 percent, after earlier hitting 2.37
percent.
The Treasury is due to sell $24 billion in three-year notes
on Tuesday, $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16
billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Corporate and other supply
is also coming to market.
"The selloff in bunds and the need to accommodate this
week's refunding auction and some corporate supply, has been the
primary theme," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
German 10-year yields added 14 basis points to
0.73 percent.
Less than a month ago, German 10-year yields hit a record
low of 0.05 percent, driven down by a 1-trillion-euro European
Central Bank bond-purchase scheme intended to kick-start
inflation.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 46 countries was down 0.6 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 34.94 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 18,070.23, the S&P 500 lost 6.12
points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,099.21 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 16.34 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,977.23.
Elevated U.S. yields mean higher corporate borrowing costs,
which could hit shares across the world.
In the forex market, the euro was last up 0.86 percent
against the dollar at $1.12510 and was set for its
first session of gains in four against the greenback.
GREEK CONCERNS
Investors have also been concerned that debt-burdened Greece
could run out of cash.
Euro zone finance ministers, who met on Monday, acknowledged
progress in talks between Greece and its creditors but said more
work was needed to close a cash-for-reforms deal. Athens stocks
, however, rose 0.2 percent.
Oil prices, up more than 50 percent from their January lows,
rose further as dollar weakness trumped concerns about
oversupply. Brent crude was up 70 cents at $65.61 a
barrel. U.S. crude was up 47 cents at $59.72.
