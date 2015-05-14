GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro at 3-month high, bond yields key

* Euro zone hits 3-month high above $1.14
* Bond yields drive flows
* Gold at 5-week high
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, May 14 The euro hit a three-month high
against the dollar on Thursday, drawing further support from a
sustained surge in euro zone government bond yields that again
kept global stock markets on the defensive.
Investors digested figures from the previous day that showed
relatively strong euro zone economic growth in the first
quarter, contrasting with disappointingly weak U.S. retail sales
in April.
The euro rose above $1.14, bringing its gains against the
U.S. currency in the last month to nearly 9 percent as the
difference between benchmark U.S. and euro zone 10-year yields
shrinks from the euro-lifetime high touched in March.
European stock markets were a sea of red on Thursday, with
investors worried about volatility and the tightening of
financial conditions resulting from the plunge in bond prices
and spike in yields.
Asian stocks ex-Japan were broadly flat
while Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 1 percent, weighed
down by the yen's strength against the sagging dollar.
"The euro is continuing to rebound, supported by the ongoing
adjustment higher in euro zone yields. (This)... is in part
supported by strengthening growth in the euro zone and higher
inflation expectations," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist
at BTMU in London.
The euro was up more than 0.5 percent on the day at $1.1415
, as the U.S.-German 10-year yield spread narrowed to a
three-month low of 152 basis points. In mid-March, the yield
advantage in favour of the dollar was over 190 basis points.
This pulled the dollar index, a measure of its against a
basket of six currencies, down to a four-month low of 93.175
.
With higher U.S. interest rates seeming ever more distant,
investors bailed out of long dollar positions, taking the
index's losses to around 7 percent from a 12-year peak of
100.390 set in March.
ANXIOUS
Wednesday's weak U.S. retail sales report prompted investors
to push back the likely lift-off date for a rate hike by the
Federal Reserve, giving gold a steer to five-week highs above
$1,218 an ounce.
But this failed to reverse the bond selling, as German and
U.S. bond yields still surged to their highest in over five
months.
The startling rise in yields has made equities look more
expensive in comparison to debt and kept global share markets
subdued. Australian, Singaporean and Thai stocks declined, while
Chinese and South Korean shares posted modest gains.
In early European trade, the FTSEuroFirst 300 index of
leading European shares was down 0.6 percent, Germany's
DAX down 0.5 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 was 0.7
percent.
"The bond market moves are making investors quite anxious,"
said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.
In bonds, the yield on German 10-year paper
rose as high as 0.778 percent, closing in on the 2015 high of
0.799 percent touched last week, before easing back towards 0.72
percent.
The 10-year Treasury yield eased back from
Wednesday's five-month closing high of 2.28 percent, but
analysts say the momentum in yields remains upwards.
While Fed officials keep insisting a rate hike could come
from June onward, markets are not convinced the U.S. central
bank will be able to move at all this year.
Bond moves are likely to be the main market driver on
Thursday, but investors will also keep close tabs on talks
between Greece and its creditors.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Thursday Greece's
debt was not viable and repayments to the European Central Bank
should be pushed back.
ECB president Mario Draghi will deliver a speech to the
International MOnetary Fund in Washington later on Thursday.
In commodity markets, oil gave back a little of recent hefty
gains after weak U.S. data raised prospects of lower global
demand.
U.S. crude futures were off 37 cents at $60.14 a
barrel, while Brent lost 25 cents to $66.56.
