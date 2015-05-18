GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks fall on Greece; dollar rebounds

* European shares give up early gains, Wall St to open lower
* Worries over Greece hit Greek shares, bonds
* Dollar gains, up from lows hit after weak U.S. data
* Oil rises on fighting in Yemen, Iraq
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, May 18 European shares fell on Monday,
weighed down by worries over a looming cash crunch in Greece,
while the dollar rebounded after concern over the U.S. economy
drove the currency to four-month lows on Friday.
Oil prices rose after Islamic State militants said they had
seized the Iraqi city of Ramadi, though analysts said the market
remained oversupplied.
Wall Street looked set to open lower, according to index
futures , and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
stocks index gave up early gains, shedding 0.6 percent.
In Europe, factors including lacklustre energy sector
earnings, volatile financial shares and Greece's precarious
finances sapped positive sentiment.
Italian shares fell 1.9 percent, led lower by a 2 percent
drop in bank Monte dei Paschi ahead of a plan to sell
new shares starting next week.
The Athens bourse was down 0.9 percent.
"Greece is running on fumes and the risk of non-payment of
some form is riding high ... These are desperate times and
desperate stakes," Rabobank fixed income strategist Richard
McGuire said.
Greek two-year sovereign bond yields rose
nearly 300 bps to just shy of 24 percent as investors worried
the country would be unable to make a debt repayment to the
International Monetary Fund next month.
A Greek government spokesman said Athens needed an agreement
with creditors by the end of the month.
Asian shares had earlier mostly fallen as investors fretted
that weak U.S. data on Friday suggested growth was slowing in
the world's largest economy.
MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan,
fell 0.7 percent. Tokyo's Nikkei rose
0.8 percent.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent against a basket of currencies
. It had lifted off a four-month low hit on Friday after
U.S. industrial production fell for a fifth straight month in
April and consumer confidence declined more than expected.
INFLATION
U.S. inflation data, due on Friday, could be an important
influence on the timing of the first Federal Reserve interest
rate increase since 2006.
The euro, which touched its highest since early
February on Friday, was down 0.4 percent at $1.1408.
"Short term, I think we go to $1.1350 today and, if the U.S.
inflation numbers are better than expected at the end of the
week, we could push on to as low as $1.1250," said Adam Myers,
Head of European FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed speculators further pared their bullish dollar
bets in the week ended May 12, to their lowest in nine months.
U.S. Treasury yields, which fell after Friday's data, rose
on Monday. Ten-year yields were up 2.2 basis points
at 2.16 percent.
German 10-year yields were steady at 0.65
percent.
Brent crude added 50 cents to $67.32 a barrel.
Gold hit its highest since February in reaction to
the U.S. data before pulling back to $1,226.20.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Patrick
Graham, John Geddie and Atul Prakash in London; Editing by Larry
King and John Stonestreet)