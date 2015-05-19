GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, bond yields tumble as ECB hints at faster pre-summer buying

* European markets rally as ECB hints at QE adjustments
By Marc Jones
LONDON, May 19 The euro tumbled on Tuesday and
the region's stocks and bonds jumped after the European Central
Bank signalled it would speed up its 1 trillion euro bond-buying
programme for the next two months ahead of an expected summer
lull.
World stocks were already testing all-time highs after
another jump in Chinese stocks and a record close on Wall
Street, and European markets shot up after top ECB policymaker
Benoit Coeure talked of adjusting the bank's buying programme.
He said that the speed of the recent spike in bond yields,
which has effectively wiped out the benefits of QE, was
worrisome and that the ECB could "moderately" increase its
buying in May and June, and possibly in September, to ensure it
doesn't fall behind on its target over summer.
That pushed the euro back below $1.12 for the first
time in a week and the FTSEurofirst 300 jumped 1.2
percent as gains of as much 1.9 and 2 percent on Germany's DAX
and in Paris outpaced a 0.4 percent rise on
London's FTSE.
Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, also tumbled,
with those on 10-year German Bunds down 7 basis
points and Italian and Spanish equivalents down 9 basis points.
"There is a sense the comments from the ECB indicate a
growing push back against the sell-off in bond markets that's
been in place for the past month or so, and a push back against
both euro strength and market volatility," said Manik Narain, a
UBS strategist.
The moves were compounded as France's central bank governor
Christian Noyer, also an ECB member, said the bank was "ready to
go further if necessary" with its easing measures, and came amid
another mixed set of European data.
Germany's ZEW sentiment survey deteriorated far more sharply
than expected in May against the backdrop of bumpy financial
markets.
A small rise in core euro zone inflation, meanwhile, was
offset by the UK where it turned negative for the first time
since the 1960's. That knocked sterling as it fell for
a third straight day against a broadly stronger dollar.
Fears of a Greek bankruptcy also rumbled in the background
even as the country's top politicians vowed to conclude a
cash-for-reform deal with its lenders.
"I think we are very close (to a deal) ... let's say in a
week," Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in a TV
interview on Monday night. "Another currency is not on our
radar, not in our thoughts," he added.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's leader Francois
Hollande said at a meeting in Berlin that they both wanted
Greece to stay in the euro, although Merkel stressed that Athens
needed to speed up talks.
FINE CHINA
Wall Street, which closed at a fresh record high
on Monday, was expected to add to the gains when
it reopens later.
China's surging stocks and a jump in the New Zealand dollar
after a rise in inflation, had dominated Asian trading.
The CSI300 index, already up over 30 percent this
year, surged 3.4 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index
rose 3.0 percent, as investors welcomed Beijing's 2015
guidelines for economic reform.
They prioritised a further opening of the country's capital
market and a restructuring of state enterprises.
"You need a vibrant stock market to push forward economic
reforms, whether it's about asset securitisation or industry
consolidation," said Tian Weidong, analyst at Kaiyuan Securities
in Xian. "With such a policy backdrop, investors are emboldened
to stay in the market."
Japan's Nikkei also ended up 0.7 percent at a
three-week high as the dollar nudged down the yen.
Expectations of more easing from the Bank of Japan kept the
Japanese currency in check. The BOJ meets on Friday and is seen
expanding its massive stimulus programme in October, according
to most economists polled by Reuters.
Ukrainian and Russian tensions were also back in focus after
Kiev unexpectedly passed a law allowing it to impose a 'debt
moratorium'.
If it used the new power it would effectively refuse to pay
its creditors, probably including Russia, which it owes $3
billion.
Among commodities, oil prices sagged for a second day
running as the stronger dollar took its toll alongside
oversupply concerns triggered by a jump in Saudi Arabian
exports.
U.S. crude dropped about 0.6 percent trade to $59.04
a barrel, while Brent fell 0.8 percent to $65.75.
Safe-haven gold, meanwhile, fell for the first time
in six sessions, dropping about 0.2 percent to $1,220 an ounce.
It had hit a three-month high a day early after disappointing
U.S. economic data dented expectations of Federal Reserve rate
hikes this year.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao, Editing by Hugh Lawson)