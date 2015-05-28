GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar momentum wanes, China stocks take heavy tumble

* Dollar momentum fades, Europe sags on Greek uncertainty
* Share markets in China, Hong Kong, Australia skid
* Crude oil futures shake off two-day slide as dollar dips
By Marc Jones
LONDON, May 28 The dollar took a breather on
Thursday after hitting its highest level against the yen since
2002, and stocks stuttered as high-flying Chinese shares tumbled
and European officials downplayed talk of an imminent deal to
keep Greece afloat.
Commodity markets rebounded as the dollar's momentum waned
and though the euro clung to hopes of an agreement on Greece,
the bloc's shares and lower-rated government bonds all lost
ground.
A Greek government official had sparked speculation late on
Wednesday that a deal had been drawn up. But a string of
immediate denials by top European officials was followed by one
from IMF chief Christine Lagarde as G7 leaders met in Germany.
"We are all in the process of working towards a solution for
Greece, and I would not say that we already have reached
substantial results," she said in a German TV interview.
"Things have moved, but there is still a lot of work to do,"
she said, adding that she believed Greece would fulfil its
commitments.
Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were down
0.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, while Greek stocks
dropped 0.7 percent. Yields on Italian, Spanish and
Portuguese government bonds all rose.
The euro was steady against the dollar at $1.0899
after positive signs from Spain, where the economy grew
at its fastest quarterly pace in over seven years in the first
quarter as consumer spending recovered.
"There is a little bit of better sentiment towards Greece
after we saw some reports yesterday of a deal," said Manuel
Oliveri, an FX market strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
"Even if there is no confirmation, it shows to the market that
some progress is being made."
CHINA ROUT
Asian trading overnight was dominated by a heavy tumble for
Chinese shares which dropped 6.5 percent. It
was their biggest fall since January but follows a 50 percent
surge since March.
Regional investors cited several major brokerages tightening
requirements on margin financing, which triggered fears of
further regulatory steps to reduce leverage in the red-hot
market.
Next week will also see more than 20 initial public stock
offerings by new companies.
"The brokerages are front running what the regulator wants
to do," said Bernard Aw, an analyst at ING Markets in Singapore.
"This is no longer an individual case, but an industry-wide
campaign," added Zhang Chen, an analyst at Shanghai-based hedge
fund Hongyi Investment.
Hong Kong shares plunged 2.2 percent too and
Australian shares also fell with the S&P/ASX 200 index
losing 0.2 percent after weaker than expected business spending
data.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the downtrend as the weaker
yen helped the index log its 10th consecutive rise, the longest
winning streak since February 1988 to notch another 15-year
closing high.
The dollar hit its highest level against the yen since late
2002, rising as high as 124.30 yen, and was last at
124.24 in Europen trading.
But with it lower against the majority of major currencies,
commodity prices rose. Oil recovered after a two-day slide, with
Brent futures up 0.4 percent to $62.32 a barrel and U.S.
crude fetching $57.52 per barrel.
Gold was also higher at around $1,190 an ounce having hit a
two-week low of $1,183.76 in the previous session.
(Additional Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)