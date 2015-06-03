GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks climb on data, Greek hopes; bund yields up

* Wall St advances on private sector jobs data
* Euro rallies, on track for best two-day run since March
2009
* Oil prices fall in volatile trade
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 3 Wall Street moved higher on
optimism an agreement was on the horizon surrounding Greek debt
and data pointed to a rebound in the U.S. economy, while German
debt yields climbed after comments from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi.
Greece threatened to miss a loan repayment to the IMF this
week, opening the way for possible default, just hours before
creditors were expected to present an ultimatum offering Athens
funds in return for economic reform.
But French President Francois Hollande said Greece and its
creditors are on the brink of a long-awaited cash-for-reform
deal, adding that any accord should be balanced.
German debt yields moved as high as 0.887 percent, a day
after their biggest jump in nearly three years, after the ECB
raised its inflation forecast for 2015. Draghi said the central
bank sees no reason to adjust its monetary policy stance in
response to a recent rise in bond yields in Europe.
"The net enthusiasm in the market is reflective of hopes
that the Greek crisis is going to be resolved here shortly,"
said Matt Kaufler, portfolio manager at Federated Investors in
Rochester, New York.
"Draghi's policy is starting to show some lift in the euro
zone's aggregate inflation rate, albeit a marginal one, but
nonetheless a lift."
Equities in the U.S. were buoyed by the Greek hopes, along
with economic data that showed the trade deficit narrowed in
April while private employers picked up hiring in May. The data
came ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive
non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public
and private-sector employment.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 146.91 points,
or 0.82 percent, to 18,158.85, the S&P 500 gained 11.31
points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,120.91 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 36.83 points, or 0.73 percent, to 5,113.35.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 46 countries was up 0.58 percent.
The euro extended gains against the dollar on
Wednesday, up 1 percent to $1.1266 after hitting a high of
$1.1273. The euro is up more than 3 percent versus the dollar in
the past two days, on track for its biggest two-day percentage
gain since March 2009.
The greenback fell 0.5 percent against a basket of
major currencies.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index edged
up 0.13 percent while Germany's DAX gained 1.17
percent. Athens' main stock index jumped 4.13 percent.
With German bund yields still rising in Europe, U.S.
Treasury yields rose to a three-week high. U.S.
10-year notes were last down 20/32 in price to yield 2.3337
percent.
In commodities, Brent crude was last off $1.29 at
$64.20 while WTI crude was down 91 cents at $60.36 in volatile
trade. U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week even
as refinery run-rates eased, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)