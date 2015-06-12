GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro numbed by Greek drama

* Euro, shares fall after IMF walks out of Greek debt talks
* Futures point to lower open for Wall Street
* Dollar holds gains as upbeat US retail news puts Fed in
focus
* Gold and oil head for weekly gains but cooper losses again
* Emerging market stocks down for fourth straight week
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 12 World shares saw a muted end on
Friday to what has been their best week since April, as yet
another setback in Greek debt talks took their toll on European
markets.
The International Monetary Fund raised the stakes in
Greece's stalled debt talks late on Thursday, announcing its
delegation had left negotiations in Brussels and flown home
because of "major differences" with Athens.
European and Greek politicians said on Friday talks would
continue in a bid to reach a deal by June 18, but for traders it
was a dent to growing optimism for an agreement. A Greek
government official also said Athens would not cross its "red
lines".
There was little sign of panic however. MSCI's all-world
country index was up 0.8 percent for what looked
likely to be its best week since late April.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.6
percent and though the euro tumbled for a second day to
$1.1213, it was still up 0.9 percent for the week.
Greek assets bore the brunt of the pain, with the Athens ATG
index down 4.3 percent and with Greek 10-year bond yields
rising 25 basis points to 11.6 percent.
"We are getting close and close to D-day and this take-it-or
leave-it scenario," said Derek Halpenny, European head global
market research at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.
"But nobody in my view is ready to trade the 'Grexit' view
yet. The expectation is still that a deal will be reached."
In the bond market there was also mild caution. Benchmark
10-year Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bonds saw yields nudge
up between 8 and 11 basis points as investors moved into the
traditional safety of German Bunds.
"It's a reaction to the IMF withdrawal ... a classic
risk-off pattern," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank.
As well as the surprise IMF move, the European Union told
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to stop gambling with his
cash-strapped country's future and take the crucial decisions
needed to avert a devastating default.
Euro zone industrial output rose in April but by less than
expected, while Britain's economic growth rate looked to have
been stronger than previously estimated after the country's
statistics office revised the way it measured the construction
sector.
FINE CHINA
Asian shares had also had a subdued session overnight.
Activity was sparse with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan up 0.2 percent, but only just
above three-month lows. Japan's Nikkei barely budged,
though it found some support in a dollar bounce against the yen.
China's market built on its long bull run as the Shanghai
index rose 0.8 percent to its loftiest level since early
2008, with property shares firmer on signs of a revival in real
estate demand.
For emerging markets more broadly though it was less
positive. MSCI's main EM index was heading for its
fourth week of straight loss having matched its longest ever
losing streak this week.
U.S. equity futures pointed to a lower start, down
around 0.3 percent. The Dow ended up 0.22 percent on
Thursday, while the S&P 500 added 0.17 percent and the
Nasdaq 0.11 percent.
Sentiment was bolstered by a solid rise in U.S. retail sales
which, combined with upward revisions, suggested the economy was
warming nicely after a chilly start to the year.
If the momentum is sustained, the Federal Reserve could
begin to hike interest rates later in the year, with September
increasingly seen by markets as the lift-off date.
All of which sets the scene for the Fed's meeting on June 16
and 17 which will include a news conference from Chair Janet
Yellen.
"We don't think the Fed will explicitly reference September,
but we do think they will harp on their data dependence and give
a nod that a hike this year is likely if the data remain
constructive," said Tom Porcelli, chief economist at RBC Capital
Markets.
"And so far both the data and the market are on the right
track."
The improving U.S. data helped the dollar index up
0.2 percent, further away from a near one-month low of 94.322
set on Wednesday. Against the yen, the greenback bought 123.67
yen, well off this week's trough of 122.46.
The euro had less luck as talks on Greece showed no sign of
reaching a deal. The single currency was last off at $1.1227
, from a high of $1.1387 set on Wednesday.
Adding to the air of caution, German newspaper Bild reported
Berlin was holding "concrete consultations" on what to do in the
case of a bankruptcy of the Greek state, citing several people
familiar with the matter.
This includes discussions about introducing capital controls
in Greece if the crisis-stricken country goes bankrupt.
In commodity markets, oil prices dipped after Saudi Arabia
said it was ready to raise output further to meet strong demand.
Brent crude oil for July fell 62 cents to $64.49 a
barrel, while U.S. crude lost 77 cents to $60.00.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Marius
Zaharia in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)