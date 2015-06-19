GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Treasury yields fall on worry over Greek default

* Euro yields fall as Greece nears debt deadline
* Yields slips on Greek debt fears, dollar gains
* Key European stock markets rise; Wall St rally stalls
* Oil falls towards $63 a barrel as Greece weighs
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 19 The euro fell against other
major currencies, U.S. Treasury yields fell and global equity
markets were little changed on Friday, as worries that Greece
may soon default on its debt drove investors to safe-haven
assets.
Trading in European markets remained calm as investors hoped
an emergency meeting of euro zone leaders next week would allow
Greece to avoid default later this month on 1.6 billion euros in
debt repayments to the International Monetary Fund.
The subdued reaction to the Greek crisis in recent weeks
supports a belief by some market participants that the exposure
of Europe's private sector to Greece is minimal and a default or
the nation's possible exit from the euro zone may have little
impact on the other economies.
Greek shares, which have slumped 17 percent this
year, rose 0.57 percent, even though talks collapsed late on
Thursday.
The euro fell 0.26 percent against the dollar, and remained
within recent ranges. Major European stock markets rose, with
the exception of Germany.
But the dollar and Treasury prices rose, a sign some
investors were seeking safety in these assets while Greeks
pulled more than 1 billion euros out of their banks in a single
day, banking sources said on Friday.
"Right now what the market has priced in is a reasonably
positive outcome, one that would delay any default, but the
markets are still nervous and that's what we're seeing in
Treasuries right now," said Millan Mulraine, deputy head of U.S.
strategy at TD Securities in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
21/32 in price to yield 2.755 percent.
The dollar index was up 0.22 percent after touching
its lowest in a month on Thursday. The dollar was down 0.17
percent against the yen after earlier trading higher.
"Greece remains highly combustible, and that's a recipe for
dollar strength and risk aversion," said Richard Franulovich,
senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.
Stocks on Wall Street fell, but the key indexes were still
on track for their strongest performance in about two months.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.65 points,
or 0.17 percent, to 18,084.19. The S&P 500 slid 2.85
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,118.39 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 4.15 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,128.80.
In Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 0.51 percent to 1,532.26, but Germany's DAX fell
0.32 percent.
MSCI's all-country stock index fell 0.07
percent.
Oil fell towards $63 a barrel as concern over Greece and a
forecast that U.S. shale oil output would keep growing this year
countered signs of a pickup in demand.
Brent crude for August dropped $1.62 to $62.64,
while U.S. crude for July was down $1.10 at $59.35.
