GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude drops on Iran deal, hitting oil stocks and currencies

* Brent crude slides nearly 2 percent after Iran nuclear
deal
* Oil-related stocks, currencies drop
* Wall Street set for lower open as oil falls
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, July 14 Oil prices dropped, pushing
commodity-linked shares and currencies lower on Tuesday, after
Iran and six world powers reached a historic nuclear deal
expected to increase the supply of Iranian crude on world
markets.
European shares fell, led lower by oil and gas stocks, and
U.S. stocks futures dipped.
But oil was the big mover, down nearly 2 percent after the
deal in Vienna. Clinched after more than a decade of on-off
negotiations, it grants Iran sanctions relief in exchange for
curbs on its nuclear programme.
Brent crude was last down $1.10 a barrel, or 1.9
percent, at $56.73 a barrel.
"Even with a historic deal, oil from Iran will take time to
return, and will not be before next year, most likely the second
half of 2016," Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at London-based
consultancy Energy Aspects, told Reuters.
"But given how oversupplied the market is, with Saudi output
at record highs, the mere prospect of new oil will be bearish
for sentiment."
The fall in crude prices hit oil producers' currencies. The
Norwegian crown fell 1.1 percent to 8.17 per dollar, having
earlier fallen to 8.19, while the Canadian dollar fell 0.4
percent against the greenback to a four-month low of C$1.2790.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.1021 after
shedding 1.5 percent on Monday.
Some investors also switched their attention to expectations
U.S. interest rates will rise in the coming months.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who said last week she
expected U.S. interest rates would rise some time this year, is
due to give semi-annual testimony on monetary policy before
Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.
European shares fell, snapping a four-day rally, also
depressed as investors turned cautious on the prospects of the
Greek government winning parliamentary support for reforms
demanded by its creditors in exchange for talks on an 86 billion
euro rescue package.
"I'm not sure we can get the energy (for the euro) to go
further unless one of two things happens: either there are
negative connotations coming from the Greek vote tomorrow ... or
Yellen stands up and says something slightly more hawkish," said
Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale in London.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.3
percent after hitting a two-week high on Monday. It has gained
about 9 percent since last Tuesday's close. The STOXX Europe 600
Oil & Gas price index fell 0.9 percent, making it the
top sectoral faller.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.1 percent, having risen 1.9 percent on Monday.
Wall Street looked set for a lower open as oil
took a beating and as attention switched to earnings.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up about 0.1 percent, erasing earlier gains.
Japan's Nikkei gained 1.5 percent.
Shanghai's benchmark composite index closed down 1.2
percent, while the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen slipped 2.4 percent.
German 10-year government bond yields held
steady at 0.87 percent.
Gold fell as investors focused on the prospect of
higher U.S. interest rates. It was last down about 0.3 percent
at $1,154 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout, Jemima Kelly and Ron
Bousso; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)