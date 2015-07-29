GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb but caution ahead of Fed tempers rally

* Corporate earnings lift European stocks
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 29 European equities advanced on
Wednesday, spurred by strong corporate earnings and stabler
Chinese markets, although moves were cautious in most financial
assets before a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The rise in Europe and most Asian markets overnight looked
set to extend to U.S. markets where stock index futures pointed
to Wall Street edging up 0.2 percent.
Pledges from Chinese regulators to buy shares to stabilise
stocks if needed and hints of more policy easing from the
central bank helped soothe sentiment.
Against the calmer backdrop in financial markets, the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.8 percent
after carmaker Peugeot reported first-half net income
for the first time in four years. Oil major Total
posted higher-than-expected second-quarter profits.
"The results from European companies have been reasonably
reassuring so far, although China is impacting a few of them,"
Mirabaud Securities' senior equity sales trader John Plassard
said.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.4 percent.
Investors are also focused on the outcome of the Fed's
two-day policy meeting, with markets divided on whether it will
take a hawkish or dovish stance, while some suspect it might
chose to do neither. No move on rates is expected this week.
In recent congressional testimony, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
neither ruled out a September interest rate hike nor guided the
market toward thinking it was a done deal.
The improved investor appetite for risk lifted U.S. and
benchmark euro zone 10-year bond yields though the moves were
modest before the Fed decision.
In currency markets, investors seemed to decide it was safer
not to be actively short of the U.S. dollar ahead of the policy
statement due at 1800 GMT. The dollar was flat against the euro
at $1.1056 and up 0.1 percent at 123.71 yen. The moves were well
within recent ranges in low trading volumes.
"In the near term there is caution caused by investor
wariness in chasing any trends given we have the FOMC meeting
ending today," Societe Generale FX strategist Alvin Tan said.
"If the Fed continues to be relatively neutral in its tone
by not dropping any hints of an imminent rate hike probably
markets will continue to stabilise," he said.
In energy markets, oil prices fell for a sixth day as
concerns over global oversupply outweighed the impact of a what
is likely to be a larger-than-expected draw on U.S. crude
stocks.
Brent futures were down 21 cents at $53.09 a barrel
and near their lowest since February. U.S. crude for September
delivery slipped 26 cents to $47.72 a barrel.
