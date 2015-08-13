GLOBAL MARKETS-China efforts to slow yuan fall hoist Europe shares, bond yields

* PBOC sets yuan midpoint weaker for 3rd day, reassures
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 13 European shares rallied on
Thursday as calm returned to global markets after China's
central bank said there was no basis for further depreciation of
its yuan currency following a sharp devaluation this week.
U.S. stock futures were up 0.3 percent, with shares
having recouped a lot of their falls in the previous session
already. The global rally in equities started on Wall Street in
late trade on Wednesday, with major indexes ending roughly flat
after falling in early trade.
The perkier mood in riskier assets soured investor appetite
for safe-haven government bonds, which had benefited from a
sharp sell-off in equity and commodity markets prompted by the
devaluation that saw the yuan slide around 4 percent.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said there was no basis
for more yuan depreciation in light of strong economic
fundamentals, even though the yuan dropped for the third
straight day.
The PBOC set its guidance rate at 6.4010 per
dollar prior to the market opening, weaker than the previous fix
of 6.3306. The gap between the guidance rate and the traded spot
market rate narrowed sharply as banking sources said the PBOC
had stepped up intervention in a bid to stabilise prices.
Still, traders remained cautious. Sources told Reuters some
powerful voices in the government were pushing for an even
deeper devaluation to help China's struggling exporters.
PBOC Vice-Governor Yi Gang dismissed such talk as
groundless, but some in the market still expected that China
would let the yuan slide further in the face of weakness in the
economy.
"Investors have pounced on those reassurances from China to
push the markets back up a bit. They're taking the Chinese
central bank at its word, but I'm still taking those comments
with a pinch of salt," said Hantec Markets' analyst Richard
Perry.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index of leading 300
blue-chips rose 1.7 percent to 1,543.23, having fallen
as much as 4 percent this week.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan edged up 0.3 percent.
U.S. FED FOCUS
The recovery in equities dimmed the allure of safe-haven
government debt, pushing up U.S. and European bond yields.
German 10-year bond yields were 3 basis points higher at
0.63 percent while benchmark U.S. 10-year yields
were 4 bps up at 2.17 percent in European trade,
following a lacklustre auction on Wednesday.
The dollar, which had also suffered as investors pared back
bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve's long-awaited interest rate
hike would come as early as its Sept. 16-17 meeting, rebounded
on Thursday.
The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 96.558
recoiling from a one-month low of 95.926 hit on Wednesday with
focus also on U.S. retail sales data due at 1230 GMT for further
hints on the Fed rate outlook.
"The U.S. clearly needs to watch the global economy and
China, but ultimately, if we get a very strong release today,
market expectations for a September interest rate hike will
probably bounce right back," said Rabobank currency strategist
Jane Foley.
Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar also rose 0.3 percent
to 124.51, bouncing off a two-month high of 125.28 yen
set on Wednesday.
The euro edged down about 0.4 percent at $1.1114
after scaling a one-month peak of $1.1215 on Wednesday, helped
by the unwinding of euro-funded carry trades in the yuan
and other emerging market currencies.
In commodities trading, spot gold was down about 0.7
percent at $1,117.80 an ounce after logging its fifth straight
session of gains.
Crude oil futures extended gains made on lower U.S. crude
stockpiles, but remained not far from six-year lows plumbed this
week on fears that China's weaker currency would hit its
imports. U.S. crude was up about 0.3 percent at $43.43 a
barrel, while Brent rose back above $50 a barrel, adding
about 1.2 percent to $50.23.
