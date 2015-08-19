GLOBAL MARKETS-Emerging markets rocky, dollar dips before Fed minutes

* EM shares at four-year low awaiting Fed minutes
* Shanghai shares end up, after dip of up to 5 pct
* U.S. crude bobs at six-year low, metals edge back up
* Vietnam devalues, Kazakh tenge plunges
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 19 Fears about China's economy kept
emerging markets under heavy pressure on Wednesday, while the
dollar eased as traders awaited minutes from last month's
Federal Reserve meeting for any hints on U.S. rate hike plans.
On another rollercoaster day in Asia, Chinese shares plunged
again before ending higher, Vietnam devalued its currency and
Japan's Nikkei index took its biggest fall in more than
a month.
European shares fell and index futures suggested the
downbeat tone would carry over to Wall Street .
In Germany, lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favour of a
third Greek bailout, increasing the likelihood Athens would be
able to make a loan repayment to the European Central Bank later
this week.
The main European equity markets were down
between 0.7 and 1.2 percent and safe-haven government bonds were
back in favour.
The dollar weakened broadly pending the Fed's minutes
and U.S. inflation data that could signal whether the central
bank is on track to raise interest rates next month.
It would be the first rise in almost a decade, but rocky
emerging markets and a renewed slump in commodity prices that
will drag on inflation are raising doubts about the timing.
Any mention of the slowdown in China or worries about oil
prices trading near six-year lows could be seen as a sign the
Fed is prepared to wait longer.
"The thing everybody is watching on a day-to-day basis is
the whole EM complex. There are all sorts of wobbles going on in
China and the market is all over the place," Gavin Friend at
National Australia Bank in London.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen markets fell more
than 4 percent early on, but state-backed buyers moved in later
in the day, enabling both to finish up more than 1.2 percent.
It is a pattern that has been repeated several times since
Beijing's "national team", a coalition of state-backed financial
institutions and regulators, went into action early last month
with instructions to halt a crash in share prices.
After last week's devaluation, spot yuan closed
at 6.3955 per dollar, slightly weaker than Tuesday's close of
6.3938.
"We think yesterday's stock market crash (in China)
reinforced yuan depreciation sentiment, which will encourage
more capital outflows, necessitating more open market operations
and ultimately a reserve requirement ratio cut in the current
quarter," strategists at ING wrote.
GOOD AS GOLD
Oil was still weak after its brief bounce on Tuesday,
weighed down by prospects of U.S. demand weakening in autumn and
the slowdown in Asia's leading economies.
U.S. crude futures were down 0.5 percent at $42.39
per barrel, edging back towards a 6-1/2-year low of $41.35
struck on Friday. Brent crude was three cents higher at
$48.84 a barrel, but still in reach of 6-1/2-month troughs.
But copper prices, which had slid to a six-year low
of $4,983 a tonne, breaking the psychological $5,000 level,
recovered to $5,013.
Gold, one of the few metals to benefit from the EM
turmoil, was up a tick at $1,121 an ounce.
The euro, helped by the dollar's dip, traded at $1.1037
, having hit a one-week low of $1.1016 on Tuesday.
Sterling was steady at 1.5660 while the yen inched up to
124.35 to the dollar.
"The market will be most interested in where U.S. inflation
comes in, because this is something that will determine not just
when the Fed begins to normalise policy but also the pace at
which they tighten, going forward," said Barclays FX strategist
Hamish Pepper in London.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in
Shanghai, Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo and Nigel Stephenson in London;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Andrew Heavens)