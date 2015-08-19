GLOBAL MARKETS-China, oil weigh on share prices; Fed minutes due

* Minutes from Fed's July meeting due later in Wall St day
* Shanghai shares end up after dip of up to 5 pct
* Crude prices resume drop as stockpiles rise unexpectedly
* Vietnam devalues currency
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 19 Fears about China's economy and
falling oil prices kept world equity indexes under pressure on
Wednesday, with U.S. crude falling to a March 2009 low after
data showed an unexpected rise in stockpiles.
Energy shares were the biggest drag on Wall Street,
tumbling 2.6 percent. Major U.S. indexes were each down more
than 1 percent ahead of the release of minutes from the Fed's
July meeting, which could hold clues to the timing of an
expected rate hike.
In another volatile day in Asia, Chinese shares were able to
rebound from a sharp drop before ending the session higher,
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 0.4 percent after the
central bank devalued its currency and Japan's Nikkei index
suffered its biggest fall in more than five weeks.
European shares were lower and the weakness extended to Wall
Street, with concerns about China weighing on energy and
materials sectors.
Economic data showed U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in
July and suggested inflation pressures were stabilizing enough
to support a rate hike from the Fed this year.
The minutes from the Fed's July meeting are scheduled for
release at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). Economists believe the Fed will
probably raise rates twice this year, with the first hike coming
in September, according to the most recent Reuters poll.
"Right now, there is a 50-50 chance for a September rate
hike," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"If there is anything to push them away from September, it
would be to get a better understanding of what a China economic
slowdown looks like and the effect of possible additional
stimulus there."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 195.25 points,
or 1.12 percent, to 17,316.09, the S&P 500 lost 22.11
points, or 1.05 percent, to 2,074.81 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 53.44 points, or 1.06 percent, to 5,005.91.
In Germany, lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of a
third Greek bailout, increasing the likelihood Athens would be
able to make a loan repayment to the European Central Bank later
this week.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index of 300 leading shares
was 1.8 percent lower. MSCI's all-country world stock
index was down 1.1 percent.
The dollar edged down 0.2 percent as investors showed
caution ahead of the Fed minutes, which they will use to try and
assess the timing of a rate hike.
It would be the first rate hike in almost a decade, but
rocky emerging markets and a renewed slump in commodity prices
that will drag on inflation are raising doubts about the timing.
Any mention of the slowdown in China or worries about oil
prices near six-year lows could be perceived as a sign the Fed
is prepared to wait longer.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen markets fell more
than 5 percent early on, but both rallied to finish up more than
1.2 percent as the central bank injected more funds into the
financial system for a second day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 0.3 percent while its main index of
emerging market shares fell 1 percent.
Oil resumed its downward trajectory with U.S. crude
down 3.7 percent at $41.05 per barrel. Brent crude lost
2.6 percent to $47.52.
