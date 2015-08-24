GLOBAL MARKETS-Alarm bells ring as China sinks, dollar tumbles

* Shanghai stocks lose 9 pct, lack of steps from Beijing
disappoints
* European stocks open sharply lower
* Dollar slides vs euro, yen; Treasury yields hit 4-mth low
* Crude oil, copper, aluminium lowest since 2009
* S&P 500 mini futures sink 2.9 pct to a 10-mth trough
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 24 Alarm bells rang across world
markets on Monday as a 9 percent dive in Chinese shares and a
sharp drop in the dollar and major commodities panicked
investors.
European stocks opened more than 3 percent in the
red after their Asian counterparts slumped to 3-year lows as a
three month-long rout in Chinese equities threatened to get out
of hand.
Safe-haven government bonds and widespread fears
of a China-led global economic slowdown kicked in.the yen
and the euro rallied as
"Markets are panicking. Things are starting look like the
Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s. Speculators are
selling assets that seem the most vulnerable," said Takako
Masai, head of research at Shinsei Bank in Tokyo.
With serious doubts now emerging about the likelihood of a
U.S. interest rate rise this year, the dollar slid
against other major currencies. It was last 121.05 yen having
gone as low as 120.73 in Asia, a level last seen on July
9.
The Australian dollar tanked to six-year lows and
many emerging market currencies also plunged, whilst the frantic
dash to safety pushed the euro to a 6-1/2-month high.
Commodity markets took a fresh battering. Brent and U.S.
crude oil futures hit 6-1/2-year lows as concerns about a global
supply glut added to worries over potentially weaker demand from
China.
U.S. crude was down 3 percent at $39.20 a barrel
while Brent lost 2.4 percent to $44.40 a barrel.
Copper, seen as a barometer of global industrial demand,
tumbled 2.5 percent, with three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange hitting a six-year low of $4,920 a tonne.
Nickel slid 4.6 percent to its lowest since 2009 at
$9,730 a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in Beijing and Shinichi
Saoshiro Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; editing by John Stonestreet)