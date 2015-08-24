GLOBAL MARKETS-Great fall of China sinks world stocks, dollar

* Shanghai stocks lose almost 9 pct, lack of steps from
Beijing disappoints
* Dow opens more than 1,000 points lower; VIX shoots above
50
* More than 1 trillion euros wiped off European stocks in
August Dollar slides vs euro, yen; Treasury yields hit 4-mth low
* Crude oil, copper, aluminium lowest since 2009
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Aug 24 World stock markets plunged on
Monday, as a near 9-percent dive in China shares and a sharp
drop in the dollar and major commodities sent investors rushing
for the exit.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than
1,000 points as Wall Street opened, and the benchmark Standard &
Poor's 500 index slid more than 2.5 percent, a drop that
puts it nearly 10 percent below its record high.
A key measure of U.S. equity volatility, the CBOE Volatility
Index, or VIX, shot above the 50 mark for the first time
since 2009, and the New York Stock Exchange was forced to
implement special price-indication measures to allow for a more
fluid start to trading.
European stocks were more than 4.7 percent in the
red after Asian shares slumped to 3-year lows as a three
month-long rout in Chinese equities threatened to get out of
hand.
Oil plunged another 4 percent, while safe-haven
government U.S. and German bonds, and the yen
and the euro, rallied as widespread fears of a
China-led global economic slowdown and currency war kicked in.
"It is a China-driven macro panic," said Didier Duret, chief
investment officer at ABN Amro. "Volatility will persist until
we see better data there or strong policy action through
forceful monetary easing."
Many traders had hoped that such support measures, which
could include an interest rate cut, would have come from Beijing
over the weekend after its main stocks markets slumped 11
percent last week.
With serious doubts also now emerging about the likelihood
of a U.S. interest rate rise this year, the dollar slid
against other major currencies.
The Australian dollar fell to six-year lows and
many emerging market currencies also plunged, while
the frantic dash to safety pushed the euro to a
6-1/2-month high above $1.15. The euro briefly shot to as high
as $1.17
"Things are starting look like the Asian financial crisis in
the late 1990s. Speculators are selling assets that seem the
most vulnerable," said Takako Masai, head of research at Shinsei
Bank in Tokyo.
As commodity markets took a fresh battering, Brent and U.S.
crude oil futures hit 6-1/2-year lows as concerns about a global
supply glut added to worries over potentially weaker demand from
the normally resource-hungry China.
U.S. crude was last down 3.3 percent at about $39 a barrel
while Brent dropped to $43.60 barrel to take it
under January's lows for the first time.
Copper, seen as a barometer of global industrial demand,
tumbled 2.5 percent, with three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange also hitting a six-year low of $4,920 a tonne.
Nickel slid 6 percent to its lowest since 2009 too at
$9,570 a tonne.
GREAT FALL OF CHINA
The near 9 percent slump in Chinese stocks
was their worst performance since the depths of the global
financial crisis in 2007 and wiped out what was left of the 2015
gains, which in June has been more than 50 percent.
With the latest slide rooted in disappointment that Beijing
did not announce expected policy support over the weekend, all
index futures contracts <0#CIF:> <0#CIC:> <0#CIH:> slumped by
their 10 percent daily limit, pointing to more bad days ahead.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 5.1 percent to a three-year low. Tokyo's
Nikkei ended down 4.6 percent and Australian and
Indonesian shares hit two-year troughs.
"China could be forced to devalue the yuan even more, should
its economy falter, and the equity markets are dealing with the
prospect of a weaker yuan amplifying the negative impact from a
sluggish Chinese economy," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical
analyst at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
Just as worrying was evidence that developed markets were
becoming synchronised with the troubles. London's FTSE
with its large number of global miners and oil firms, was down
for its 10th straight day, its worst run since 2003.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was last down 5
percent at 1,355 points, wiping around 400 billion euros
($460.16 billion) off the index and taking its losses for the
month to more than 1 trillion euros.
"We are in the midst of a full-blown growth scare,"
strategists at JP Morgan Cazenove said in a note.
