GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rebound but China slumps again

* Risk assets bought back after panic of 'Black Monday'
* European shares bounce, Asia ex-Japan rises
* Oil, dollar gain for first day in 5
* But mainland Chinese shares plunge another 8 percent
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 25 Volatile global markets got some
respite from their latest sharp sell-off on Tuesday as bargain
hunters boosted European and most Asian stocks, though China was
pummelled again.
As investors dipped their toes back into still choppy
waters, the dollar and beaten-down oil prices rose for the first
time in five days, safe-haven bonds edged down and defensive
positions in the yen and euro were cut.
With market hopes of stimulus measures from authorities in
Beijing still unfulfilled, China's main equity markets slumped a
further 8 percent overnight while Japan's Nikkei lost 4
percent. But the rest of Asia was calmer,
gaining 2.1 percent after an initial dip to three-year lows.
Europe fought its way back too, supported by takeover news
after Monday's global beating wiped around 450 billion euros
($520 billion) off the value of its leading stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.7
percent, recouping around half of the 5 percent-plus it lost the
previous day as London, Paris and Frankfurt
bounced 2.4-2.9 percent.
Hans Peterson, global head of asset allocation at SEB
investment management said that, under current circumstances,
Europe's steady if unspectacular economic backdrop made its
share markets relatively attractive.
"We still need to see some fundamental proof of stability
(in emerging markets) but Europe (equities)... seem to be at a
very good point. So I would prefer to go into them first," he
said
Swiss agricultural chemicals maker Syngenta
bounced 9.0 percent after a source said Monsanto had
sweetened a takeover bid, and British insurer RSA gained
4.7 percent after an offer from Zurich Insurance.
'TRYING TO DECOUPLE'
"We are seeing signs of relief with European stocks opening
higher despite China extending its losses," said Piotr Matys, an
emerging markets expert at Rabobank in London.
"We are trying to decouple but I think it's too early to
declare the worst is over... The way I see it is that this is a
bit of a technical correction after things got a bit oversold."
Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, head of multi-asset strategy
at NN Investment Partners, agreed Monday's market moves had gone
too far.
"There are solid reasons to be worried about the global
growth outlook.. However, it is a risk - not yet a reality -
(and) ...Europe, US, Japan all show domestic demand is holding
up quite well so far," he said.
The currency market was also calmer. The dollar, pulling out
of a four-day slide that had left it at a seven-month low, rose
against the yen.
Traders said a rise in U.S. stock index futures helped spur
dollar-buying earlier in the day and it rose to 120.11 yen at
one point. The dollar slipped as a rebound in Japanese stocks
petered out, but it still traded up around 1 percent at 119.68
yen and rose 0.35 percent against its currency basket.
The euro eased to $1.1552 having set a seven-month
peak of $1.1715 on Monday, with a rise in Germany's bellwether
IFO business climate index in August having little immediate
impact.
German Bund yields rose as the previous day's rush for
safety eased, with the 10-year benchmark up 6
basis points at 0.64 percent. U.S. Treasuries did
likewise.
But the overall picture was mixed.
Mainland Chinese shares had another calamitous day with the
Shanghai Composite Index breaking below 3,000, having
fallen 15 percent over the previous three days.
"Global investors are cannibalising each other. Calling it a
market disaster is not an overstatement," said Zhou Lin, an
analyst at Huatai Securities.
"The mood of panic is dominating the market ... And I don't
see any signs of meaningful government intervention."
The continued weakness in China kept pressure on crude oil
markets which, while recovering slightly from Monday's 6 percent
drop, held not far from 6-1/2-year lows.
U.S. crude futures traded at $38.79 per barrel, up
1.9 percent on the day, while Brent stood up 1.8 percent
at $43.44.
Copper, often considered a proxy for global economic
activity, edged down a fraction to $4,941 a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; writing by John
Stonestreet; editing by Anna Willard)