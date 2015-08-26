GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street eyes rebound as China jitters persist

* Wall Street to bounce, Europe recovers as roller-coaster
ride continues
* China stock indexes give up early gains despite rate cuts
* Demand for high quality government debt starts to ebb
* Oil rises but commodities hover near multi-year lows
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 26 Wall Street was expected to open
almost 2 percent higher and Europe staged a fight-back on
Wednesday, as traders tried to shake off fears about China's
slowing economy and stocks collapse that is wreaking havoc in
global markets.
Europe's main bourses, which had surged on
Tuesday after China cut interest rates, clawed their way back
towards positive territory having been down as much as 2 percent
earlier.
China's key share indexes had attempted to move higher
several times during Asian trading only to be slapped back by
waves of selling, reflecting investors' views that much more
support was needed from the government and the central bank.
Despite a late struggle, the CSI300 index closed
down 0.6 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index ended
off 1.3 percent for fifth straight day in the red as Beijing
also dished out another round of trading bans.
Copper, often considered a proxy for Chinese and
global economic activity because of its extensive use, also led
another broad-based slide in industrial metals as a 2.5 percent
tumble left it back near 6-year lows.
"The root of this is concern that growth in China may be a
lot lower than what the market had thought," said Michael
Bolliger, head of emerging market asset allocation at UBS Wealth
Management in Zurich.
"They made further announcements yesterday but the market
does not appear fully convinced, it has not distracted people
from the fears about the economy."
But there was some signs of calm beginning to return. The
U.S. S&P 500 was expected to see a 1.8 percent bounce when Wall
Street reopens, having slumped more than 3 percent in the last
hour of trading on Tuesday.
The CBOE Market Volatility Index was still elevated
at 36, indicating significant uncertainty, but the "fear index"
as it is known was well below the previous day's 6-1/2 year peak
of 53.3.
Currency markets also looked to be settling back into their
pre-'great fall of China' pattern.
The dollar regained traction against both the yen and euro
with traders waiting on the a flurry housing market, consumption
and goods data.
It was slightly off its highs of the day against the yen at
119.50 but was having plenty of success against the euro,
shoving it back to $1.1414 from over $1.15 as one of the
ECB's top policymakers also lent a helping hand.
"Developments in the world economy and commodity markets
have increased the downside risk in achieving the sustainable
inflation path towards 2 percent," ECB board member Peter Praet
told reporters, stoking bets of more QE.
ILLIQUID
Fixed income markets were active with investors starting to
back out of safe-haven government debt and cash again after
plenty of morning buying. The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasuries climbed to 2.1135 percent from 2.0837 percent
earlier. It was close to 2.50 percent barely a month ago.
China's downturn and global market turmoil have also created
fresh uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will
begin raising interest rates this year.
German 10-year bond yields -- the euro zone benchmark --
also limped back above 0.70 percent, having hit 0.51 percent
when the China fears had sent markets into a tailspin on Monday.
Despite China's struggles, Asia had also shown some signs of
stabilisation after its recent lurches.
Japan's Nikkei and Korea's KOPSI were among
the bright spots, with the former rising 3.2 percent as the yen
weakened. The latter jumped 2.6 percent in its biggest
jump in two years on hopes of possible government measures.
Although the relapse by industrial metals kept the
19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index
close to lows not seen since 2003, there were some mixed signals
in those markets too.
Oil nudged higher with Brent crude futures last at
$43.40 per barrel, more than a dollar above 6-1/2-year low of
$42.23 on Monday. U.S. crude also ticked up to 39.40
Gold, meanwhile, was another traditional safe-haven
assets to lose ground, as it dipped 0.3 percent to $1,129 an
ounce.
Michael Hasenstab, Franklin Templeton's bond fund manager,
said he continued to see investment opportunities amid the
turmoil currently racking financial markets.
"We expect economic growth in China to moderate, but not
experience a hard-landing," he said, adding it was an inevitable
normalization for an economy of its giant size.
"As such we continue to maintain a very short duration, and
see opportunity in the current period of volatility," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London, Saikat
Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Giles Elgood)