GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street opens higher but China jitters persist

* Wall Street rises after Europe recovers
* China stock indexes give up early gains despite rate cuts
* Demand for high quality government debt starts to ebb
* Commodities a mixed bag, Brent up but U.S. crude falls
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Wall Street opened higher and
European shares cut their losses on Wednesday as investors tried
to shake off fears about China's slowing economy.
The benchmark S&P 500 was up 1.6 percent after about an hour
of trading, off its earlier highs, helped by
stronger-than-expected data on durable goods orders.
Many of Europe's main bourses, clawed their way
back towards positive territory on Wednesday, having been down
as much as 2 percent earlier.
China's key share indexes had attempted to move higher
several times during Asian trading only to be slapped back by
waves of selling, reflecting investors' views that much more
support was needed from the government and the central bank.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended off 1.3 percent,
its fifth straight day in the red as Beijing also dished out
another round of trading bans.
"The root of this is concern that growth in China may be a
lot lower than what the market had thought," said Michael
Bolliger, head of emerging market asset allocation at UBS Wealth
Management in Zurich.
"They made further announcements yesterday but the market
does not appear fully convinced. It has not distracted people
from the fears about the economy."
At 10:00AM the Dow Jones industrial average rose
312.94 points, or 2 percent, to 15,979.38, the S&P 500
gained 37.77 points, or 2.02 percent, to 1,905.38 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 94.83 points, or 2.1 percent, to
4,601.31.
Stocks had slumped in the last hour of a volatile session on
Tuesday as investors were concerned about holding stocks
overnight.
The CBOE Market Volatility Index was still elevated
at 32, indicating significant uncertainty, but the "fear index"
was well below Monday's 6-1/2 year peak of 53.3.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was up 0.4 percent.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as a surprise rise in domestic
orders for durable goods soothed some concerns about a sharp
deceleration in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter
stemming from a slowdown in China.
China's downturn and global market turmoil have also created
fresh uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will
begin raising interest rates this year.
Despite China's struggles, Asia markets had some bright
spots including Japan's Nikkei, which saw a 3.2 percent
jump and Korea's KOSPI, which showed its biggest jump in
two years with a 2.6 percent increase.
Oil was a mixed bag with Brent crude futures last up
0.7 percent at $43.49 per barrel, more than a dollar above
6-1/2-year low of $42.23 on Monday. But U.S. crude was
down 0.1 percent at $39.28 in morning trading.
Copper, often considered a proxy for Chinese and
global economic activity, led a broad-based slide in industrial
metals with a 2-percent tumble. Gold, traditionally a
safe-haven asset, dipped 1.7 percent.
Michael Hasenstab, Franklin Templeton's bond fund manager,
said he continued to see investment opportunities amid the
turmoil currently racking financial markets.
"We expect economic growth in China to moderate, but not
experience a hard-landing," he said, adding it was an inevitable
normalization for an economy of its giant size.
