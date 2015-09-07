GLOBAL MARKETS-Glencore leads European share rebound in light trading

* Glencore shares lift European markets

* U.S. closed for Labor Day

* Fed rate hike debate swirls

By Jamie McGeever

LONDON, Sept 7 European stocks rose on Monday, lifted by mining and commodities giant Glencore after it pledged to slash its debt by a third, and countering a fall in Asian markets led by weakness in China following a four-day break there.

Trading was lighter than usual with U.S. markets closed for Labor Day, while investors across all asset classes continued to digest the implications of last week's U.S. jobs data for the timing of the first U.S. interest rate hike since 2006.

In late trading the FTSEuroFirst index of leading 300 shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,398 points and Britain's mining-heavy FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at 6,070 points .

Both indexes had been up well over 1 percent in earlier trading. Glencore shares rose as much as 12 percent after it said it would suspend dividends, sell assets and raise $2.5 billion in a new share issue as it aims to cut its debt to $20 billion by the end of next year.

At 1455 GMT Glencore shares were up 7 percent, lifting shares in the sector and beyond. The rally in Europe was broad-based, marking a rebound from Friday's near-3 percent losses after investors marginally upped their bets that the Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates later this month.

"Bargain-hunting traders and investors might well be eyeing up some very reasonably priced stocks that have been the victims of recent China-inspired volatility," said Augustin Eden, an analyst at Accendo Markets.

Germany's DAX was up 0.6 percent at 10,100 points and France's CAC 40 was up 0.5 percent at 4,545 points, both halving their opening gains.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1 percent, driven by stocks in China where markets reopened after a long weekend as Beijing marked 70 years since the end of World War Two.

Shanghai shares initially rose as much as 1.8 percent after weekend remarks by regulators aimed at calming the market, but reversed course to close down 2.5 percent.

China's policymakers and regulators promised deeper financial market reforms. They emphasised signs that the economy was stabilising, but trimmed 2014 growth figures on Monday, and said foreign exchange reserves fell in August by $93.9 billion - the largest monthly fall on record - to $3.55 trillion.

MARKET SAYS 'NO' ... BUT POLICYMAKERS?

Financial leaders from the world's 20 biggest economies agreed on Saturday to step up reform efforts to boost growth, saying reliance on ultra-low interest rates would not be enough to accelerate economic expansion.

But they also said they were confident growth would pick up and so interest rates in "some advanced economies" - code for the United States - would have to rise.

Investors are still uncertain whether rates will rise this month but doubts were diluted a little on Friday after figures showed nonfarm payrolls increased 173,000 last month and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent, its lowest in more than seven years.

"As its stands, the market says 'no' but the comments of policymakers seem to suggest that it remains a very real possibility," said Guy Foster, Group Head of Research at Bewin Dolphin in London.

The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.13 percent on Friday , the lower end of its range over the last two weeks.

Core European government bonds were slightly weaker on Monday, with the 10-year German yield up a basis point at 0.68 percent and the 30-year yield up 3 basis points at 1.40 percent.

In currencies the dollar was little changed against its main rivals, up 0.3 percent against the yen at 119.40 yen, but down against the euro, which was changing hands at $1.1166 .

The euro had dipped below $1.11 on Monday and on Friday after the U.S. jobs data.

In commodities, crude oil fell on a lingering supply glut. U.S. crude oil futures were down 1.9 percent at $45.15 a barrel and Brent crude dropped 2.2 percent to $48.50 a barrel .