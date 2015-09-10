GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth jitters send stocks, commodities into reverse

* Europe dips as world stocks fall for first time in 3 days
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 1.4 pct, Nikkei off 2.6 pct
* Kiwi dollar drops as NZ central bank signals more cuts
* U.S. crude struggles after tanking 4 percent overnight
* Brazil's real tumbles after downgrade
* Turkish lira hits record low as political woes persist
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 10 World stock markets retreated on
Thursday after days of gains following a heavy overnight tumble
by oil and more uncertain news from China and Japan to Brazil
and New Zealand.
European stocks snapped a three-day run of gains with falls
of 1 percent, following a difficult session in Asia,
and Wall Street looked set for a subdued start after Apple's
new gadgets failed to excite investors on Wednesday.
Major currencies and bonds also lacked
sparkle as investors continue to grapple with whether the recent
jitters in China and other world markets would prevent the
Federal Reserve from raising U.S. interest rates next week.
The latest policy responses to signs of stuttering global
growth came from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and the
European Central Bank (ECB).
The former cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points and
signalled more would follow if China's economy slows further,
sending the Kiwi dollar sliding towards a six-year low.
ECB chief economist Peter Praet also stressed that the bank
was willing to expand its already massive stimulus programme if
needed.
"On account of the external environment, risks to both euro
area activity and inflation are on the downside, and these risks
have intensified" since the ECB last forecasts were put together
in mid-August, he said.
Adding to the deflation nerves, the United Nations food
agency said world food prices saw their fastest fall since 2008
last month.
Risks around Chinese growth had already been highlighted as
producer prices in China fell for the 42nd straight month and
car sales dropped highlighting the strains on the world's No. 2
economy.
Japan's main gauge of capital spending also unexpectedly
fell for a second straight month, data from July showed,
highlighting its economic struggles.
That helped send Tokyo's Nikkei down 2.7 percent.
The index had leapt almost 8 percent on Wednesday on hopes Japan
would expand its own huge stimulus programme.
Chinese stocks ended down also, falling
1.2 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. Hong Kong and
Australian stocks both lost more than 2 percent.
"What is China going to do? That is the biggest unknown for
people at the moment," Charles Schwab managing director of
Trading and Derivatives, Randy Frederick, said.
OIL SPILL
The emerging market woes were not confined to Asia.
Standard & Poor's stripped Brazil of its investment-grade
credit rating on Wednesday, further hampering President Dilma
Rousseff's efforts to regain market trust and pull Latin
America's largest economy from recession.
That put Brazil stocks on course for big falls and financial
markets are betting that Russia, South Africa, Turkey and
Colombia could all be next in line for "junk" debt status.
The gloomy mood saw European shares extend early losses to
be down more than 1.6 percent before the start of U.S. trading.
Britain's pound jumped to a two-week high however after the
Bank of England - one of the few central banks expected to raise
rates any time soon - said it was too soon to decide if turmoil
in markets sparked by China will affect Britain much.
Germany's economy minister Sigmar Gabriel said his country
remained on a solid growth path also, helping ease worries about
the impact on Europe's largest economy, which has faced recent
euro zone jitters over Greece.
Asia's strains though meant commodity markets were back
under pressure after something of a rebound.
Brent crude oil, which has halved in price in little
over a year, was hovering at $47.47 per barrel and WTI U.S.
crude was at $44.17 a barrel, steadying after a nearly
4-percent slump late on Wednesday.
Europe's bond investors saw the jitters and signs that the
ECB will expand its stimulus programme as a reason to stock up
on German Bunds, while gold, another traditional
favourite for the risk-wary investor, also nudged up.
While the RBNZ rate cut was widely anticipated, the central
bank also said a further fall by the New Zealand dollar was
"appropriate", sending the kiwi buckling.
The currency last fetched $0.6278, moving back
towards a 6-year low of $0.6200 struck late in August.
Brazil's rating downgrade sent its real tumbling to
the lowest since 2002 and the Turkish lira hit a new
record low on persistent domestic political uncertainty.
