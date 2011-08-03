GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as growth, debt fears intensify

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 World stocks fell towards
five-month lows on Wednesday as worries grew that fiscal
cutbacks and stagnating output would prolong a global economic
slowdown and aggravate Europe's debt crisis.
Wall Street, however, looked set to bounce back after steep
losses in the previous session.
Tuesday's last-minute budget deal to avoid a U.S. default
brought only short-term relief as the focus moved to the impact
of tighter fiscal policy on the already slowing economy,
illustrated by poor manufacturing data this week. Weak services
sector figures on Wednesday for the euro zone and China
accentuated the fragile outlook.
Disappointing results from European banks -- Societe
Generale becoming the latest -- also highlighted concerns the
bloc's current rescue fund (EFSF) may be insufficient to stop
peripheral debt problems from spreading to other countries,
especially Italy and Spain.
"Disappointing economic data on both sides of the Atlantic,
as well as surging Italian and Spanish bond yields, has seen
risk appetite plummet as pessimism about the global recovery
starts to take hold with a vengeance," CMC Markets analyst
Michael Hewson said.
"The steam is slowly building in the sovereign debt pressure
cooker as the realisation slowly dawns that the EFSF doesn't
have the funds to prevent a full-scale financial meltdown, which
would only leave the European Central Bank as the last line of
defence."
The MSCI world equity index fell 0.5
percent, off lows that took it to its lowest since mid-March.
The index is down 1.2 percent year-to-date.
European stocks fell more than 1 percent but later
recovered to lose around 0.4 percent.
Societe Generale fell 6.9 percent after warning it
would struggle to reach its 2012 profit target as its exposure
to Greece and a tougher economic backdrop took its toll on
second-quarter earnings.
Emerging stocks fell 1.5 percent.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 fell 0.8 percent to $93.02 a barrel.
Bund futures FGBLc1 were flat.
The premium investors demand to hold Italian and Spanish
10-year government bonds over German Bunds widened further.
Worries about Italy's huge public debt sent bond yields to
14-year highs on Tuesday and brought the euro zone's third
largest economy closer to a full-scale financial crisis less
than two weeks after euro zone policymakers agreed a deal aimed
at preventing contagion.
The dollar fell 0.5 percent against a basket of major
currencies while the euro rose 0.7 percent to $1.429 .
The U.S. currency fell 0.3 percent to 77.08 yen but
kept a distance from its record low near 76.25 on speculation
about possible intervention by Japanese authorities.
The euro rose 2 percent against the Swiss franc
after the Swiss National Bank announced easing measures to try
to counter a recent sharp appreciation in the Swiss currency.
Investors have used the franc, backed by Switzerland's solid
growth and well-balanced economy, as a safe haven against the
debt problems of the euro zone and United States.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)