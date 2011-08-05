GLOBAL MARKETS-Jobs data offer some relief as losses mount

(Updates with U.S. jobs data)
LONDON, Aug 5 Improved U.S. jobs numbers gave
world stocks some relief in an eighth straight session of losses
on Friday which had wiped almost $2.5 trillion off values on the
week and brought back memories of the 2008 crisis.
Ballooning concern over the slowing global economy and the
spread of debt anguish into Italy and Spain weighed heavily on
investors.
Wall Street, however, looked set to open higher, gaining
back at least some of the previous session's sharp losses, after
a U.S. report showed the U.S. economy creating more jobs than
expected in July.
The U.S. Labor Department said payrolls increased 117,000
and the unemployment rate dipped to 9.1 percent from 9.2 percent
in June. A Reuters survey ahead of the report showed
expectations for a rise of 85,000 with the unemployment rate at
9.2 percent.
"We obviously sold off so much that they're just looking for
anything that's not that bad," said Dennis Dick of Bright
Trading LLC.
"I'd be scared to dip my toes in here yet. It's a little
early to predict."
There remained widespread demand for policymakers to beef up
plans to tackle the euro zone's crisis and prevent the U.S.
economy in particular from sliding back into recession.
One investment firm called for a "shock and awe" approach in
Europe, a reference to the U.S.-led aerial assault on Iraq.
Global equities were down 1 percent on the
day for a more than 8 percent loss this week. Emerging market
shares stumbled 3 percent on the day.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell around 0.3
percent. It had lost more than 2 percent before the report.
"The economic outlook is stressing investors to a great
degree and sentiment is likely to remain extremely fragile,"
said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"The U.S. economy has been slowing and is moving into a phase
where we are going to see spending cuts enforced. Investors are
concerned as to where future growth will come from with this
backdrop of debt for so many governments."
China and Japan called for global cooperation and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy was to discuss the financial markets
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister
Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.
INTERVENTION
Apart from signs that the U.S. and global economy are
weakening -- despite record low interest rates and the pumping
of liquidity into the system -- the focus was clearly on Europe,
where bond yields in Spain and Italy have been blowing out,
threatening the same kind of refinancing problems that have
already smitten Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
The European Central Bank disappointed investors on Thursday
by buying Irish and Portuguese bonds but not Italian or Spanish.
"Would the ECB please get serious," Berenberg private bank
said in a note. "We need a circuit breaker to stop the vicious
circle in which fear feeds on fear."
The Swiss franc -- which the Swiss central bank has tried to
weaken this week -- hovered near record highs against the euro
and dollar, while the yen rose. Both are considered safe haven
currencies.
The franc rose to a record high against the euro
of 1.0710 francs in early Asian trade but retreated to 1.0863 in
European dealing on fears of official action to weaken the
currency.
"The Swiss National Bank is caught between a rock and a hard
place. It's difficult to see the franc being anything but well
bid in the current environment," said Jane Foley, senior
currency strategist at Rabobank.
The ECB bought Portuguese and Irish government bonds,
slightly easing pressure on Italian and other euro zone
peripheral debt, which had earlier offered euro-era high
premiums over less risky Germany.
But Italian 10-year government bond yields rose above their
Spanish equivalent.
Italy has emerged as the market's major concern after a
rescue deal that was intended to stop the spread of the crisis
failed to convince investors it had the firepower to ease
pressure on the vast Italian bond market.
