GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St. may halt share rout as world stocks fall

* World stocks fall 0.5 percent, Wall St may halt slide

* Federal Reserve meeting in focus

* Italian, Spanish yields fall, ECB buying again

* Gold posts further record high

By Jeremy Gaunt, European Investment Correspondent

LONDON, Aug 9 World stocks fell for a 10th session running on Tuesday, racking up a "bear market" 20 percent loss since early May, but potential gains on Wall Street looked set to break the chain.

European shares pared back their losses as U.S. stock index futures pointed to a solid open after a six percent rout on Monday. SPc1DJc1

Fuelled by fears of a new global downturn, world shares have shed some 16 percent since late July. Ten days of losses are extremely rare. The record is 13, back in the 1990s.

Gold hit another record high and the Swiss franc was in demand as money fled to whatever was seen as a safer harbour.

Focus was on a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve later in day, with investors likely to scour for hints about any new monetary stimulus programme with fears of a new global downturn growing.

Higher-than-expected inflation data from China added to investor concerns, with the United States slowing and its credit rating downgraded, and Europe reeling under a debt crisis.

There was some easing of the latter, however, with Italian and Spanish government bond yields falling and traders saying they were seeing more buying by the European Central Bank.

MSCI's all-country world index was down 0.4 percent, well off its lows when its losses reached 20 percent since peaking in May. The market rule of thumb is that a fall of that magnitude constitutes a "bear market".

Emerging market stocks lost 3 percent and are down more than 16 percent for 2011.

"It looks like the market is massively overdone on the downside," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital. "A few value investors are there seeing the asset prices have gone down to extreme levels. Markets are oversold."

European bourses fell steeply but later recovered. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent on the day, a minor fall in the recent context.

Some long-term investors are starting to see opportunities in the rout.

BlackRock, a leading U.S. investment house, said it was going to use profits from its gold and bond portfolios to seek out stock bargains.

SAFETY FIRST

Gold posted another record high as investors sought some haven for their money. It was up about 2 percent at around $1,752 an ounce. It gained more than three percent on Monday.

"Markets are now worried about another global recession. Out of Europe, French bond yields have widened on expectations of sovereign debt downgrade because of the country's exposure to peripheral European debt," said Natalie Robertson, a commodities strategist at ANZ.

German business daily Handelsblatt quoted Moritz Kraemer, head of the European sovereign unit of Standard & Poor's as saying the rating outlook for Britain and France was stable and he did not expect to downgrade them within the next two years.

The dollar fell 1.7 percent on the day against the Swiss franc, extending losses to hit a record trough as the U.S. currency tumbled against currencies perceived to be safe havens.

It fell 0.8 percent on the day versus the yen and was down half a percent against a basket of currencies .

Over time, analysts expect currencies with deeper liquidity to stay in favour in a predominantly risk-off environment.

"Liquidity matters in the current environment so the Swiss franc, the yen, the dollar and to some extent the euro will remain well supported, They are large and liquid and don't have the stretched positioning associated with carry currencies such as the Aussie, Kiwi and the Nordics," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.

On bond markets, Italian and Spanish government yields fell. Italian 5-year government bond yields were 20 basis points lower at 4.3 percent, with 10-year yields 18 bps lower at 5.1 percent.

Spanish 10-year yields were 16 basis points lower at 5.04 percent. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong and Natsuko Waki, editing by Mike Peacock)