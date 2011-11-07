GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, equities fall on Italy debt concern

* European shares fall 0.6 percent as focus shifts to Italy
* Italian PM Berlusconi faces key parliamentary test on
Tuesday
* Euro slips vs dollar
* U.S. equities seen opening down
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 7 The euro and world stocks fell on
Monday as political uncertainty in Italy fuelled concern the
euro zone debt crisis could engulf the bloc's third biggest
economy, prompting investors to cut exposure to riskier assets.
Investor focus shifted to Italy, where Prime Minister
Berlusconi is facing rebellion from his party, overshadowing a
government coalition deal in Greece to help secure its latest
bailout package and avoid a near-term default.
Although equities trimmed losses on market talk that
Berlusconi could resign soon, investors were on edge before a
key parliamentary vote on budget reforms on Tuesday that is
turning into a test of his leadership.
"The focus is Italy; Italy's clearly the big one. Everyone
expected what has come out of Greece," Christopher Potts,
strategist at Cheuvreux, said.
"The whole problem is the (Italian) opposition and its
disarray. Who takes over and how will it be organised? No-one
has the answer but it's of huge importance," he added.
U.S. shares were poised to open lower, with futures for the
S&P 500 SPc1 0.5 percent down, and those for the Nasdaq NDc1
slipping 0.4 percent.
The FTSEurofirst was last 0.4 percent down after a
3.8 percent decline last week which ended a five-week rally.
The MSCI world equity index was last 0.2 percent
lower as emerging stocks slipped 0.4 percent.
CRUNCH TIME FOR BERLUSCONI
With Italy's debt levels stuck at 120 percent of GDP, the
country's problems pose a much bigger potential risk to
financial markets than those of Greece.
Italy's borrowing costs have been rising sharply over the
past several weeks, with the Italian 10-year government bond
yield IT10YT-TWEB rising more than 100 basis points since late
September.
Italian 10-year government bond yields hit
14-year highs of around 6.67 percent on Monday, before easing
slightly to 6.54 percent. Traders cited European Central Bank
buying of the debt in the secondary market and the reports about
Berlusconi stepping down.
Borrowing costs of 7 percent and above are widely viewed as
unsustainable.
Although the Italian 10-year yield premium over German
benchmarks was off intraday highs above 480 bps, it was still at
its highest since 1995. The cost of insuring the country's debt
against default also rose.
The political ructions in Italy supported demand for
safe-haven government bonds, pushing German Bund and U.S. T-note
yields lower.
Fears that Italy was getting sucked into the debt crisis
pushed the euro lower against the dollar. It was last 0.5
percent down at $1.3761 , having risen as high as $1.3839
in the Asian session.
"The euro is under pressure as Italian spreads are up and
that is a real risk factor," said Jeremy Stretch head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "Italy is too big to be
safe and markets are fearful that political uncertainty will
claim its second victim in Italy."
Political wrangling in Greece had sparked panic in global
financial markets on fears that it would fail to save the
country from defaulting and to stop the region's two-year debt
problems from spreading to other countries in the euro zone.
While it has managed to cobble together a new government to
help get its aid package, market jitters remain over a lack of
funding to beef up the euro zone's bailout fund after EU leaders
failed to get any concrete pledge for new money at a G20 summit
on Friday.
Gold prices gained about 1 percent as the European debt
worries triggered safe-haven interest in bullion. Spot gold
was last up 0.8 percent at $1,770.11, near its highest
since Sept. 22.
Brent crude LCOc1 rose more than $1 above $113 as hopes of
oil demand growth overshadowed concerns about the euro zone debt
crisis. U.S. crude futures CLc1 were up 0.5 percent at $94.69
a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop and Anirban Nag; Editing
by Catherine Evans)