GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro stabilises, stocks above 3-week low

* MSCI world equity index down 0.7 pct at 299.40
* Euro rises on hopes for new governments in Greece, Italy
* Bunds erase gains after Italy auction
By Natsuko Waki
LONDON, Nov 10 The euro rose from a
one-month low versus the dollar on Thursday and top-rated
government debt fell while world stocks held above a three-week
trough on hopes new governments being formed in Italy and Greece
could help fend off a euro zone break up.
Italy, which has overtaken Greece as the main focus of
investor concern, was forced to pay a 6.087 percent yield, the
highest in 14 years, at a one-year debt auction on Thursday to
place the full planned amount of 5 billion euros ($6.8
billion).
The euro zone's two-year-old crisis is escalating rapidly
because the bloc cannot afford to bail out Italy. EU officials
told Reuters that French and German officials had held talks on
splitting the euro zone.
Former European Commissioner Mario Monti emerged on Thursday
as favourite to replace Silvio Berlusconi and form a new
government to stave off a run on Italian bonds.
Greek bank stocks rallied more than 8 percent on
expectations former European Central Bank Vice President Lucas
Papademos may be appointed as head of a new coalition
government.
Investors hope new governments can quickly set out and enact
austerity measures.
"The fundamentals are out of the window now. It's all
politics. Austerity measures would help in the long term, but
not in the short term, because austerity means your economy
shrinks. You can't have pain-free austerity," said Andy Lynch,
fund manager at Schroders.
The MSCI world equity index was down 0.7
percent, having hit its lowest since October 21 earlier. The
index is down nearly 10 percent since January.
European stocks were steady while emerging stocks
were down 2.7 percent.
U.S. stock futures were up 1 percent, pointing to a
firmer open on Wall Street later.
Earlier, poor corporate results from the financial and
industrial sectors also weighed on investor risk tolerance.
Third-quarter net profit at France's third-biggest listed
bank, Credit Agricole slumped by 65 percent on the
back of Greek sovereign debt losses.
Germany's Siemens, a bellwether for the euro
zone's largest economy, proposed a smaller-than-expected 11
percent increase in its full-year dividend after its quarterly
operating profit fell short of expectations.
Brent crude oil rose 0.6 percent to $112.92 a
barrel.
MORE ITALY DEBT TEST
Bund futures erased earlier gains to fall 43 ticks.
The premium investors demand to hold 10-year Italian government
bonds rather than their German counterparts fell
after hitting a record 576 basis points earlier.
Italy faces another test of investor appetite for its debt
when it auctions up to 3 billion euros of five-year government
bonds next week.
"Far better than was feared yesterday," said Credit Agricole
rate strategist Peter Chatwell, referring to Thursday's one-year
debt auction.
"The micro view is supportive, but this makes no difference
to the macro view of Italian rates trending sharply higher. The
pressure is still on for policymakers to take aggressive action
to increase confidence and stop the market breaking down
further."
The dollar lost a quarter percent against a basket of
major currencies.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.3590, having earlier
hit a one-month low around $1.3480.
"We think the fair value for the euro is at $1.35-1.36 and
think these levels will be sticky given how heavy positioning is
against the euro," said Ankita Dudani, G10 currency strategist
at RBS Global Banking.
"We are bearish on the euro zone, but we do see steady
support for the euro from the Middle East and Asian sovereign
investors."
The shared currency suffered its sharpest daily fall in 15
months on Wednesday after yields on 10-year Italian bonds
spiked above 7 percent, a level at which the cost of
financing Italy's debt burden of more than 2 trillion euros is
seen as unsustainable.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Brian Gorman; Editing by Catherine
Evans)