GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe back under pressure after summit

* Markets unconvinced over EU deal
* Moody's says euro area sovereigns under pressure
* Italian bond yields jump
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 12 Financial markets gave the
thumbs down on Monday to a landmark EU deal to deepen economic
integration, pushing European stocks and the euro lower as
investors judged its debt crisis would continue to deepen.
All EU countries except Britain agreed at a summit on Friday
to pursue stricter budget rules and a stronger fiscal union, and
to give up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund to help tackle the crisis.
But the capacity of the euro zone's bailout fund was capped
and it was not granted a banking licence. There was no sign the
European Central Bank was ready to take the stronger action
analysts say is needed to quell the crisis - even if the ECB was
reportedly back in buying Italian bonds on Monday.
"Yes, we have a plan in place to tackle the longer term
problems but...it doesn't tackle the shorter term problems,"
said Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank.
"I'll be very surprised if it actually generates the results
many EU leaders are currently hoping for."
The euro was down 0.5 percent on the day at $1.3300,
finding some support ahead of Friday's low of $1.3280. It is now
almost 6 percent below its October peak and 10 percent off its
2011 high of just under $1.50, struck in early May.
"There is a deflated feeling for the euro this morning after
the EU summit. People were looking for a greater response and
more importantly the ECB refused to significantly step up their
bond buying," said Beat Siegenthaler, currency strategist at
UBS.
PRONE TO SHOCKS
Moody's Investors Service said it would look again at the
ratings of European nations in the first quarter of 2012,
judging the summit did not produce decisive initiatives and left
the euro area prone to further shocks.
"The absence of measures to stabilise credit markets over
the short term means that the euro area, and the wider EU,
remain prone to further shocks and the cohesion of the euro area
under continued threat," it said in a report.
The agency said the crisis remained in a critical and
volatile stage, with sovereign and bank debt markets prone to
acute dislocation which policymakers will find increasingly hard
to contain.
Bund futures were about 30 ticks higher at 135.83,
after opening lower. German 10-year yields were 4
basis points down at 2.062 percent.
However, 10-year Italian government bond yields jumped 22
basis points to 6.6 percent, pushing its premium versus German
Bunds 18 basis points wider to 447 basis points.
The 10-year Spanish government bond yield rose
15 basis points to 5.95 percent.
An early test of sentiment toward European government assets
will come later on Monday when France, the Netherlands and Italy
issue new Treasury bills.
The International Monetary Fund's chief economist Olivier
Blanchard said on Sunday the agreement reached by European
countries was a step in the right direction but not a complete
solution for the euro zone's debt crisis.
"What happened last week is important: it's part of the
solution, but it's not the solution," Blanchard told the Globes
business conference in Tel Aviv.