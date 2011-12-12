GLOBAL MARKETS-Little respite for euro from EU deal

* Markets fear EU deal not enough
* ECB seen buying Italian bonds
* Italian bond yields jump
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 12 The euro slid and European
stock markets dived on Monday as investors judged that last
week's pact to bind EU economies closer together would fail to
quell its financial crisis.
The sell-off brought the European Central Bank into the
market early to limit rises in Italian bond yields, which also
had a knock-on effect on Spanish debt, pushing up demand for
safe-haven German bonds.
Crucially for markets, the summit failed to break the
deadlock over the more decisive involvement of the ECB that
analysts say is needed to end the crisis.
Investors are also worried that the plans agreed on Friday
commit much of Europe to years of crippling budget cuts that
will hamper growth and potentially derail the overall effort to
put public finances back on track.
"Yes, we have a plan in place to tackle the longer term
problems but...it doesn't tackle the shorter term problems,"
said Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank.
The single currency hit a session low of $1.3261
after triggering stops below Friday's trough of $1.3280, and was
down around 0.8 percent on the day. It is now about 6 percent
below its October peak and 10 percent off its 2011 high of just
under $1.50, struck in early May.
"There is a deflated feeling for the euro this morning after
the EU summit. People were looking for a greater response and
more importantly the ECB refused to significantly step up their
bond buying," said Beat Siegenthaler, currency strategist at
UBS.
World stocks as measured by MSCI world equity index
were down 0.26 percent on the day and are off
over two percent for the past month. The key European index, the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, was down nearly 0.7 percent on
the day.
However, euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen to
the lowest level since May as money markets continued to react
to last week's cut in ECB interest rates and its decision to
start providing banks with 3-year liquidity.
AUSTERITY FEARS
At the centre of analysts' criticism of the EU deal are
doubts that it will make its fiscal rules any more enforceable
in practice than they have been in the past.
In the short-term the biggest worry for many is that most of
the economies in trouble do not look capable of generating
enough growth to pay off their debts - and budget cutbacks will
just make that calculus worse.
"In and of itself these proposals aren't fiscal union at
all. They just really institutionalize the asymmetric adjustment
that's been occurring in the euro zone already with the
peripheral countries making all of the adjustment, (and) the
core countries making none of it," said Megan Greene, senior
economist at Roubini Global Economics.
"And it just means that as the peripheral countries continue
to implement harsh austerity measures, it will undermine GDP
growth. So we won't see growth in the euro zone for a few years
as long as this is the case."
German bund futures were about 70 ticks higher at
136.35, after opening lower. German 10-year yields
were 7.7 basis points down at 2.025 percent.
However, 10-year Italian government bond yields jumped 32
basis points to 6.7 percent.
Moody's Investors Service said it would revisit the ratings
of European nations in the first quarter of 2012, after last
week's summit failed to produce decisive initiatives and left
the euro area prone to further shocks.
"The absence of measures to stabilise credit markets over
the short term means that the euro area, and the wider EU,
remain prone to further shocks and the cohesion of the euro area
under continued threat," it said in a report.
The chief economist of fellow agency Standard and Poor's in
Europe said there would be need to be more summits and that time
was running out.
"Time is running out and action is needed on both sides of
the equation, on the fiscal and monetary side," Jean-Michel Six
told a business conference in Tel Aviv.