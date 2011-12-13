GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro recover but downgrade fears weigh

* Stock gains seen short lived
* Euro steadies
* Ratings concerns weigh
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 13 European stocks and the
euro eked out modest rises on Tuesday as warnings by credit
rating agencies about the region's outlook kept gains in check.
Traders said there was a clear bias to sell the single
currency on any bounce after the threat of further imminent
sovereign downgrades because EU leaders had failed to come up
with decisive steps to tackle the region's debt crisis.
"The only thing that would be enough to restore confidence
for now would be aggressive bond buying by the ECB," said Audrey
Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan
Private Bank.
The region's problems were highlighted when the European
Central Bank reported it had seen demand for close to 300
billion euros -- a new 2-1/2 year high -- from banks unable to
access open markets at its weekly handout of limit-free cash.
The euro hovered around $1.3220, above a two-month low set
in Asia of about $1.3160, and due mainly to traders covering
existing short positions.
"The last blow for the euro was the announcement from the
ratings agencies last night," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
Fitch Ratings said last week's EU summit, in which leaders
agreed to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration,
failed to provide a "comprehensive" solution to the crisis, thus
increasing short-term pressure on euro zone sovereign ratings.
While Moody's Investors Service said on Monday it intends to
review the ratings of all 27 members of the European Union in
the first quarter of 2012 after EU leaders offered "few new
measures" to resolve the crisis.
STOCKS RECOVER
The lack of progress on short-term measures to solve the
region's debt crisis worried equity investors but stock prices
recovered slightly after Monday's sharp sell-off.
The MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) was
barely changed, down 0.2 percent, while Europe's main stock
index, FTSEurofirst 300, was up 0.6 percent after
falling 1.9 percent on Monday.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slight rebound on Wall
Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.46
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.41 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures up 0.34 percent.
U.S. investors are expected to focus on the release of
retail sales for November and the FOMC meeting where the Federal
Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged.
Investor sentiment in the European banking sector weakened
after Moody's Investors Service said it may also cut the ratings
of eight Spanish banks but the broader STOXX Europe 600 Banks
index was flat.
ZEW SURVEY
A survey of German analysts and investors showed
expectations for the economy in the coming six months
unexpectedly improved in December, but perceptions of current
developments remained on a downward trend.
The result meant Germany was likely to suffer from a bad
first quarter next year but avoid a recession, economist Michael
Schroeder of the Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank said.
Prices in the core German debt market dipped slightly after
the survey with fixed income investors focused on the Treasury
bill market.
Spain and Belgium's short-term borrowing costs dropped
sharply at their respective Treasury bill auctions, though
yields remained painfully high for Madrid as nervous markets
braced for a raft of potential euro zone rating downgrades.
The euro zone rescue fund, the EFSF, sold nearly 2 billion
euros of new three-month bills with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.2,
and an average yield of 0.22 percent, in the first auction to
kick off its programme of short-term debt issuance.