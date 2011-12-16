GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise from 3-wk low; Bunds supported

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 16 World stocks rose on Friday
after upbeat U.S. data and corporate results, while concerns
over the European banking sector and nervousness about potential
ratings downgrades in European sovereign debt underpinned German
government bonds.
Italian government bonds rallied just before Italy's
government faces a confidence vote in parliament. The vote was
called to speed up approval of a 33 billion euro ($43 billion)
austerity package intended to restore confidence in the euro
zone's third largest economy.
Spanish bonds also rose, although fears Standard & Poor's
will downgrade some or all of the 15 euro zone countries it has
on review kept investors cautious.
Overall, investors are ending the week on a positive mood
thanks to surprising resilience in the U.S. economy as
underscored by Thursday's data, coupled with expectations the
European Central Bank will ultimately step in to buy bonds of
troubled euro zone peripheral countries.
"There's a growing sentiment that the European Central Bank
is doing quite a good job and is ready to buy more bonds if
needed, preventing stocks from a complete meltdown," said David
Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities.
"But at the same time, we have this sword of Damocles of
rating downgrades waiting to happen, so it's hard to go long."
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.3
percent, after hitting a three-week low on Thursday. The index
is still down nearly 12 percent since January.
European stocks gained 0.4 percent while emerging
stocks added 0.9 percent.
European banks, the worst performer this year with
losses of 35 percent, managed to rise 1.4 percent even after
Fitch Ratings downgraded some major banks on Thursday.
It cut credit ratings of banks including Barclays,
Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank
citing "increased challenges" in financial markets.
U.S. stocks are also set to open higher after
Thursday's data showed a fall in U.S. unemployment, a
stronger-than-expected rise in regional factory activity and
better-than-forecast results from FedEx Corp.
U.S. crude oil was up 0.1 percent at $94.01 a barrel.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of major
currencies. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3034.
Bund futures rose 17 ticks.
Spanish 10-year government bonds jumped,
trimming yields by 20 basis points to 5.24 percent and extending
gains from the previous day when Spain surprised markets by
selling far more than the amount targeted in its last bond sale
of the year, albeit at a high cost.
Italian 10-year government bonds also rose,
pushing yields 15 basis points lower to 6.85 percent, and
two-year yields were down 34 basis points at 5.41
percent.
The rise in Italian and Spanish bonds came despite the
threatened credit rating cuts. S&P said on Dec. 5 it could
downgrade euro zone sovereigns, including Germany and France,
after a review to be concluded following last week's EU summit.
"I wouldn't be at all surprised seeing (sovereign) ratings
getting adjusted to the downside," David Schnautz, strategist at
Commerzbank said.
"As soon as we see a level shift for the triple-A's, that
probably would not mean much for Bunds at all ... The benchmark
status for Bunds is without any question in the euro space."