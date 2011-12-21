GLOBAL MARKETS-Confidence boost from ECB lending fades

* ECB loans to banks top expectations

* Euro hit day's low of $1.3040

* European shares loose initial gains

* U.S stocks seen weaker, Oracle eyed

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, Dec 21 Early hopes that the near 490 billion euros borrowed by banks from the European Central Bank at its first-ever offer of three-year loans would ease the two-year old debt crisis began to fade on Wednesday, sending the euro and stocks lower.

U.S. stock index futures turned negative as concern set in that the large take-up highlighted the scale of the pressure European banks are under.

The ECB had indicated the ultra-cheap, long-term loans were designed to boost trust in banks, free up money markets and tempt banks to buy Italian and Spanish debt.

"Certainly this will help ease liquidity, as will last month's coordinated central bank action on dollar swaps, but it also highlights the gravity of the situation in the euro zone - so don't expect sustained euro gains," said Richard Driver, currency analyst for Caxton FX.

Traders polled by Reuters just hours before the operation expected the ECB to allot 310 billion euros, up from a forecast of 250 billion euros in a poll on Monday.

"The number (489 billion euros) beats the previous record of 442 billion euros (the ECB allotted) in June 2009," said Christian Schulz, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.

"It is highly unlikely now that banks in the euro zone will go bust because of a liquidity shortage."

MARKETS RALLY LIMITED

The euro hit the day's low against the dollar of $1.3040, reversing an earlier rise of nearly one percent to the day's of $1.3199 immediately after the tender's outcome became known, and is now in sight of an 11-month low of $1.2945.

The ECB loans added some initial fuel to the rally in European stocks, lifting the key FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares by around 0.8 percent on the day, but this also has turned around with the index some 0.4 percent lower.

In the U.S. futures prices for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones industrial average futures and the Nasdaq 100 all fell after initally pointing to a higher open on Wall Street. The focus there is expected to be on Oracle Corp, which posted after the bell earnings on Tuesday that fell short of Wall Street's forecasts for the first time in a decade.

Italian and Spanish government bond yields snapped an eight-session falling trend after the tender results, with market players booking profits as doubts crept in about whether the cash would be used to buy bonds from such debt-laden states.

Italian bond yields were 29 basis points higher at 6.92 percent, with Spanish yields 10 bps higher at 5.23 percent, after both had fallen almost 100 basis points in the last week and a half.

German government bonds and U.S. Treasuries were little changed in thin market conditions.

The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes at 1800 GMT. It saw firm demand at its $35 billion sale of new five-year notes on Tuesday, the second-last coupon auction of the year.

ECONOMIC DATA CLOUDS

Italy's outlook was hurt by data showing the economy had contracted by 0.2 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous three months due to a slump in domestic demand. The negative GDP number put the country on track for what analysts expect will be a prolonged recession.

"We expect this trend to continue in the fourth quarter, when there will be an even sharper contraction, and also in 2012," said Vladimir Pillonca economist at Societe Generale.

The gloomier economic outlook also spread to the UK, where British consumer morale hit its lowest in almost three years in December as households' became much more pessimistic on the outlook for the next 12 months, a survey from researchers GfK NOP showed.

Gold, which rose to a one-week high on Wednesday on the encouraging economic data from the United States and Germany, eased back to be little changed at $1,623.60 an ounce.

Brent crude oil prices rose to around $107 a barrel after posting the biggest one-day percentage rise since mid-October on Tuesday to settle up by $3.09.