GLOBAL MARKETS-Banks give Europe shares a lift, U.S. data eyed

* European stocks lifted by banks
* U.S. data eyed
* Euro steady but outlook shaky
* Interbank funding pressures ease
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 22 Easier European
bank-to-bank lending rates and hopes a batch of U.S. data would
confirm an improving economic picture, lifted world stocks and
the euro on Thursday, but concerns that Europe's debt crisis
could intensify kept a lid on the rises.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a higher open on
Wall Street with the key S&P 500 index on track to record its
third straight day of gains.
The final reading on third-quarter GDP, which is expected to
confirm a 2.0 percent annualized pace of growth, will be key to
sentiment. Investors will also be watching weekly jobless
claims, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers and the November report on leading economic indicators
from the Conference Board.
In Europe, bank stocks were among the top gainers on
sharemarkets after Wednesday's first-ever three-year tender by
the European Central Bank drew bids for a record 489 billion
euros ($638 billion) for the low interest rate loans from 523
banks, well above the 310 billion euro take-up forecast.
The scale of the funding operation initially exacerbated
concerns about the health of the financial system appeared to be
easing pressure on the banks, though concerns remain that it
offers no fundamental fix for the region's debt problems.
"In the longer-term the liquidity provided yesterday is not
going to solve the debt crisis, it is not going to help southern
European countries with their problems in getting control of
their public debt," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at
Nordea.
Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell in response to
the lending operation.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending, fell to 1.410
percent from 1.416 percent on the prospect of a flood of new
cash entering the financial system. Longer-term rates also fell.
However, U.S. dollar funding costs for euro zone banks rose
further as the supply of greenbacks to money markets remained
scarce, but this was seen as partly due to year-end pressures.
"Overall, we view the large uptake (at the ECB tender) as
positive for the European banks. Leaving aside whether it is
good policy or not, it removes funding risk, adds to profits,
and also adds to retained earnings and capital," Deutsche Bank
analysts wrote in a note.
The euro was up just 0.1 percent to $1.3060 after
hitting a session high of $1.3120 in early trade. The single
currency is holding steady above an 11-month low of $1.2945 hit
last week with traders seeing major support around $1.30, the
Dec. 14 low.
In the share market the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
gained around 1.1 percent but is still set to end the
year with over a 12 percent loss. The Stoxx Europe 600 bank
index was up 1.5 percent and has gained over 10 percent
in the past month.
Miners and oils, which perform well when economic growth is
strong, were also among the main movers, with the STOXX Europe
600 Basic Resources index and the STOXX Europe 600 Oil &
Gas index both up 1.9 percent.
Global stocks, as measured by MSCI world equity index
edged up 0.25 percent, on track for a fall of
about 12 percent in 2011.
Investors are winding down for year-end and trading volumes
are set to dwindle but the threat of mass credit ratings
downgrades for the euro zone countries is still hanging over the
market.
Euro zone debt markets are expected to come under fresh
pressure with some 230 billion euros of bank bonds, up to 300
billion in government bonds, and more than 200 billion euros in
collateralised debt all maturing in the first quarter of 2012.
ITALIAN CONFIDENCE VOTE
In debt markets attention was focused on Italy where a vote
of confidence is due in the upper house on Prime Minister Mario
Monti's government to seal approval of a 33-billion euro ($43
billion) austerity package.
The package passed in the lower house last week and is
expected to succeed just as easily in the upper house. Were
Monti to lose the vote, his government would collapse.
Italian 10-year bond yields were little
changed ahead of the vote at around 6.8 percent after the ECB
was forced to step back into the secondary market on Wednesday
as yields jumped higher in the wake of the ECB's loan tender.
Commodities markets were muted in thinning pre-holiday
trade, with London Metal Exchange copper up about 0.9
percent at $7,520 a tonne and Brent crude oil gained
around 0.3 percent to around $108.03 a barrel.