GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil eases after Iran threat, Italy gets debt boost

By Mike Peacock and Ikuko Kurahone
LONDON, Dec 28 Crude prices broke a
six-day rally on Wednesday after Iran's threat to stop the flow
of oil from the Gulf was written off as no more than rhetoric,
while a strong short-term Italian debt sale eased stress in
European markets.
Tehran said on Tuesday it would stop oil transiting through
the Strait of Hormuz if sanctions were imposed on its crude oil
exports because of its nuclear ambitions. Washington said it saw
"an element of bluster" in the threat.
Brent fell 0.9 percent to $108.28 a barrel by 1150
GMT after climbing more than a dollar in the previous session.
Prices have surged over 5 percent since Dec. 16.
European shares reversed early losses to add 0.5 percent
, while Asian stocks slipped, leaving the MSCI world
equity index flat on the day. Futures pointed to
a slightly lower open on Wall Street.
"The threat by Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz supported
the oil market yesterday, but the effect is fading today as it
will probably be empty threats as they cannot stop the flow for
a longer period due to the amount of U.S. hardware in the area,"
said Thorbjoern bak Jensen, oil analyst with Global Risk
Management.
It has been an ugly year for equities outside the United
States.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.7 percent, keeping it on course for a
2011 loss of 18 percent, underperforming a 12 percent decline in
European shares and a 9 percent drop in world stocks.
Japan's Nikkei stock average ended down 0.2 percent,
on track for a 17.6 percent drop this year.
Naohiro Niimura, a partner at research and consulting firm
Market Risk Advisory Co, said the chances of a violent
confrontation with Iran were remote for now but added the
tensions would be a major source of volatility in 2012 along
with the unresolved euro zone debt crisis.
EURO CURBED
The euro held above an 11-month low against the dollar after
Italian short-term debt costs halved at auction, helped by a new
government austerity package and cheap liquidity from the
European Central Bank.
The country faces the more difficult task of selling
long-term debt on Thursday where there will be a greater
reliance on international investors to buy 8.5 billion euros of
debt with maturities of up to 10 years.
Analysts said market tensions could easily reignite.
Italy faces almost 150 billion euros of debt refinancing in
February-April alone.
"Tomorrow's auction is more important and will give more
insight into general sentiment. Today was a warm-up," said Neil
Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
The euro was last marginally higher on the day at
$1.3071.
Safe-haven German Bund futures were barely changed while
yields on Italian 10-year bonds dropped to 6.8 percent, just
below the 7 percent rate that is widely seen as unsustainable in
the long term for the country's finances.
Banks deposited a record 452 billion euros ($538 billion) at
the European Central Bank overnight, giving no sign that
interbank lending is reviving, although the nearly half a
trillion euros of 3-year liquidity handed out by the ECB last
week pushed bank-to-bank lending rates lower.
In the United States, data suggested the economy was on
track for a moderate recovery, with improving labour market
conditions lifting U.S. consumer confidence to an eight-month
high in December although U.S. single-family home prices fell
more than expected in October.
Wall Street ended flat on Tuesday following a five percent
rally last week which pushed the S&P 500 into positive territory
for the year.
Gold edged lower, tracking falls in industrial metals
and equities.
The 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index --
largely influenced by U.S. crude oil -- is set for a 7 percent
drop in 2011, faring slightly better than equities.
U.S. crude oil has been among the best performers this year
with a 10 percent increase, while gold has gained 12 percent as
a loss of confidence in the euro zone accelerated investor
flight to bullion.