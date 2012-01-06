GLOBAL MARKETS-US jobs hopes buoy stocks, debt outlook dents euro

* Euro hits 16-month lows vs dollar
* U.S. December payrolls data eyed
* European stocks firmer
By Catherine Evans
LONDON, Jan 6 Stocks firmed on Friday on
hopes that U.S. jobs data due later in the day will show a
stronger outlook for the world's biggest economy, but the euro
hit a 16-month low on worries over the region's economic health
and further debt sales due next week.
European shares edged higher ahead of the closely-watched
U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, due at 1330 GMT, and after
stronger-than-expected private sector jobs data on Thursday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.27 percent at 1,016.04 points.
Non-farm payrolls are expected have risen by 150,000 in
December but hopes for an even stronger number were driven by a
Thursday's survey showing private sector hiring surged last
month. Initial jobless claims meanwhile dropped 15,000 in the
latest week.
Bank shares gave up their small early gains, with the STOXX
Europe 600 Banking Index 0.06 percent lower following
big losses in the previous two sessions and UniCredit
again lower.
Fears over the outlook for euro zone banks have grown since
the Italian lender was forced to offer new shares at a deeply
discounted price to shore up its crisis-ravaged balance sheet.
UniCredit stock has fallen around 30 percent in
the last two sessions and was down over 8 percent on Friday.
Commercial banks parked a new record 455 billion euros ($582
billion) overnight at the European Central Bank on Thursday,
indicating they still prefer security with low interest rates to
lending at higher rates to each other.
More costly emergency overnight borrowing fell to 1.861
billion euros, the lowest since Nov. 28, easing some concerns
about banks' scramble for funds.
"The more banks give back to the ECB is an indication that
there is less trust in other institutions," a euro zone money
market trader said.
The previous record high for overnight deposits was on
Wednesday. Banks are currently returning to the ECB around
two-thirds of a total 685 billion euros it has lent them,
including from last month's unprecedented three-year liquidity
operation.
The euro was up 0.1 percent on the day at $1.2798,
having earlier hit a low of $1.2763 on trading platform EBS, its
weakest since September 2010.
Euro-denominated assets are being undermined by deep-rooted
concerns about a possible default by the region's strugglers,
notably Greece, and expectations that some top-rated euro zone
economies including France will be downgraded.
Yields on Italian and Spanish debt rose ahead of next week's
bond auctions, seen as a test of whether weaker euro zone states
will be able to refinance maturing debts. Italian 10-year paper
was trading above the 7 percent level viewed as unsustainable
for public finances.
Market players cashed in on German bonds before the U.S.
jobs data, with the Bund future 18 ticks lower on the
day at 138.61, after rallying 70 ticks in the previous session.
Renewed worries about Greece's ability to meet debt
repayments, Spain's public finances and Austrian banks' exposure
to struggling Hungary should limit any sell-off in safe-haven
German debt, however.
"There are rising concerns in Europe about Greece, the
budget deficit in Spain ... so clearly the environment remains
favorable for a bid for safety, so the Bund will continue to
outperform (and) spreads are still under widening pressure,"
said Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
"I would say that whatever U.S. data (emerges) this
afternoon, the risk will continue to be a key driving force."
Markets are also awaiting a meeting between French President
Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday
for fresh hints on steps they may take to resolve the crisis.
As the vulnerable euro and European shares whetted appetite
for safe-haven assets, gold was on course for its best week in a
month at around $1,622 an ounce.