GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks firmer but investors wary

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, Jan 9 World stocks and the euro gained on Monday after last week's sell-offs, but worries over Europe's banks persisted and fears over demand for the region's debt at auctions due this week left riskier assets vulnerable to further losses.

In New York, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes all opened with small gains ahead of the start of U.S. corporate earnings season as investors focused on a European meeting intended to find ways to boost the region's economies and tackle its debt crisis.

The euro got a small lift from news that Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Philipp Hildebrand resigned after a scandal over a controversial currency trade made by his wife.

"Once the (Hildebrand) news gets digested, we do not expect a lasting impact on the franc from the news," Tony Nyman of Informa Global Markets.

The euro, which fell to a 16-month low in Asian trade of $1.2666, was 0.5 percent higher on the day at about $1.2760.

Against the Swiss franc, for which the SNB maintains a floor of 1.20 francs to the euro, the single currency dipped immediately after the resignation news. The euro hit a session low of 1.2106 francs from around 1.2135 francs beforehand, then recovering to 1.2140 by 1425 GMT.

Attention was focused on a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Nicolas Sarkozy, at which the French leader said they would aim to wrap up negotiations on a planned treaty on closer fiscal union in the euro zone in the days ahead so it could be signed on March 1.

However, market were not expecting any major announcements to come from the meeting.

"We would be surprised if we saw concrete proof of fundamental progress towards a solution today," Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said.

German exports jumped in November, data showed, suggesting fourth quarter gross domestic product for Europe's bulwark economy may be stronger than expected, though its industrial output that month was subdued.

This followed Friday's jobs data in the U.S which saw the jobless rate down to its lowest level in almost three years.

NERVOUSNESS DOMINATES

In a sign of investor nervousness, Germany was able to sell 3.9 billion euros of six-month treasury bills with a negative yield - the first time this has happened at an auction. This meant buyers preferred to pay the German government to keep their money rather than receive interest.

Overnight deposits at the European Central Bank by commercial banks also hit a new record high of 464 billion euros, data showed, and traders said the sums could reach half a trillion euros by next week.

High deposits indicate banks prefer the safety of the central bank for their funds to higher rates they could get by lending to each other. The liquidity is also depressing rates in the interbank market.

Banks are awash with cash after taking an unprecedented 489 billion euros in the ECB's first-ever three-year liquidity operation late last month, and are mulling what to do with the money in the longer term.

EQUITIES STABLE

The MSCI world equity index held onto a slight gain of just 0.2 percent despite a weaker session on Asian markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares gained about 0.14 percent in choppy trading to be at 1,015.31 points, after rising 1.2 percent in the first week of 2012.

Traders said some optimism about the imminent fourth-quarter U.S. earnings season was supporting equity markets. Banking heavyweight JP Morgan is among those reporting later in the week. Its shares were flat in opening trade.

In the debt market Italian and Spanish 10-year government bond yield spreads over German safe-haven benchmarks narrowed on Monday, with the market taking a breather after a surge in the two peripheral countries' borrowing costs last week.

A busy week of government bond issuance features triple-A issuers Germany, Netherlands and Austria, but most interest will be on sales by Spain and Italy on Thursday and Friday.

"The main focus is still the Italian and Spanish supply. While we've got that lurking over us I think the market is likely to still be a little bit wary," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Italian 10-year paper yielded around 7.13 percent , firmly above the 7.0 percent level widely seen as unsustainable. Spanish equivalent bonds were at 5.74 percent.

EURO ZONE WORRIES LINGER

Debt tensions took the shine off the improving economic picture in the United States and Germany, with a German magazine reporting on Saturday the International Monetary Fund was losing confidence in Greece's ability to clean up its public finances.

Also, an adviser to Germany's finance minister told a Greek newspaper a 50 percent writedown on Greek debt holdings - a key part of Greece's debt swap deal - was not enough to put the country's huge debt on a viable footing.

In commodities markets and both precious and industrial metals lost a little ground.

Copper slipped around 0.4 percent to $7,550 a tonne, while gold was little changed at around $1,620 an ounce.