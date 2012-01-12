GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro up as euro zone debt fears ease

* ECB leaves policy unchanged
* Borrowing costs fall for Spain & Italy
* European shares move higher, banks lead
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Jan 12 The euro jumped and stocks
rose as strong demand at auctions for Italian and Spanish
government debt on Thursday eased fears over the region's debt
crisis but markets are on watch for comments from the European
Central Bank after it left interest rates unchanged.
U.S. stock index futures point to stocks rising on Wall
Street after the well-received sovereign debt sales encouraged
investors ahead of job market and retail sales data and expected
to show the U.S. economy is steadily recovering.
Spain sold twice as much three-year debt as it needed and
Italy paid less than it did a month ago on one-year securities
at their first auctions of 2012 as cheap money lent to banks by
the ECB in December fuelled demand for shorter term debt.
"Basically the only reason this has been taken down so well
is abundant ECB liquidity and with another one coming up in
February, just for now the market seems very complacent," said
Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
Spain's risk premium, the spread between yields on Spanish
and German benchmark bonds, narrowed to its tightest level since
Jan. 3 after the auction results and the yield on its 10-year
bonds eased to 5.14 percent, near the low for the year.
The yield on Italian 12-month bills fell to 2.735 percent,
from the near 6 percent Italy paid to sell one-year paper at a
mid-December auction and the lowest level since June 2011.
The shared currency moved up about 0.5 percent to $1.2770,
after earlier bouncing off support at $1.2700. It had fallen as
low as $1.26615 in New York on Wednesday.
As expected the ECB left its key interest rate unchanged at
a record low 1.0 percent at Thursday's policy meeting as it
pauses to assess the impact of back-to-back cuts and a slew of
other measures unleashed late last year that are showing signs
of helping fight the euro zone debt crisis.
But there remains a sense among some market participants
that for the euro zone debt crisis to end, the central bank will
need to do more, and markets will be watching comments by
President Mario Draghi at the post rate setting news conference.
The markets want the ECB, for instance, to "put a cap on
spreads of compliant countries over German Bunds so it would
stabilise prices in the sovereign markets for good," Christian
Schulz, senior economist at Berenberg Bank said.
Renewed worries over Greece's debt troubles are also
weighing on markets. Greece has said it may need more money from
European partners if not enough private creditors sign up for a
voluntary swap of bonds to cut the country's debt burden.
"If the percentage of participation is not, for instance,
100 percent, then Greece may need further support from the side
of our partners to cover the financial gap," the Greek deputy
finance minister Filippos Sachinidis said on Thursday.
STOCKS CAUTIOUSLY FIRMER
Equity investors were also in a defensive mood with the MSCI
World Equity Index initially opening down after
a subdued session in Asia, but it turned around after the
Spanish debt auction to be up 0.4 percent at 306.88 points.
The FTSEurofirst index index of top European shares
also got a boost from the good debt auctions, gaining about 0.75
percent to 1029.75 and nearsits highs of August last year.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index, the
worst-performing sector last year with a decline of 32 percent,
advanced 3.2 percent.
But some bad news on the European economy weighed on
sentiment. Output at factories across the 17-country euro area
fell 0.1 percent in November from October, and although this was
slightly better than expected it reinforced the view that the
euro zone economy entered a recession in the final quarter 2011.
Data out earlier showed China's annual inflation had eased
to a 15-month low of 4.1 percent in December, raising hopes of a
shift in policy priorities away from containing price increases
and towards supporting growth.
Safe-haven gold inched up around $1,656 an ounce,
close to its one-month high of $1,646.90 hit as the dollar eased
against the euro. Copper prices also hit a one month high.
Oil prices were up about one percent at around $113.80 a
barrel rose as worries about possible supply disruptions from
Nigeria and Iran offset pressures from high inventory build and
euro zone woes.