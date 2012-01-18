GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, shares edge up, await Greek debt talks

* Euro pares gains ahead of key Greek debt talks

* U.S. shares seen higher as bank earnings eyed

* Euro zone debt sales meet solid demand

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, Jan 18 European shares and the euro managed broad gains on Wednesday, helped by solid demand at government debt sales, but uncertainty over the outcome of crucial Greek debt restructuring talks kept markets under pressure.

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street with markets eyeing a swathe of corporate earnings and data on producer prices and industrial production for December.

Riskier assets like equities and the euro have been gaining this year on signs that an expected slowdown in the global economy may not be as great as many have feared, but the problems in the euro zone keep rearing up to limit any rally.

The key focus has been on a meeting between international creditors and the Greek government later on Wednesday over the interest rate Greece will offer on new bonds and a plan to enforce private investor losses.

"Everything is about Greece today... over the next three days these negotiations will drive the market," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, a strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

A deal with the private sector is vital to cash-strapped Athens if it is to gain its next batch of international aid and avoid going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros ($18.5 billion) of bond redemptions fall due in late March.

"Greek bond negotiations could trigger more euro weakness as they have to close a deal soon, before Greek debt repayments are due in March," Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB.

The euro was trading up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.2796 but had pared gains from a session high of $1.2845, hit as an IMF report prompted investors to cut back bearish bets.

The dollar took a hit as a result of the euro's gains and, against a currency basket, fell 0.5 percent to 80.779.

Reports emerging from Washington suggest the International Monetary Fund believes it would need up to $600 billion in new resources to lend to member countries, including $100 billion of the total for a "protection buffer".

SHARES POISED FOR GAINS

Analysts said global share markets were still looking for reasons to go higher after economic data from China and Germany on Tuesday encouraged hopes that the outlook was improving and prodded shares to 5-1/2-month highs.

"Global stocks are still over-sold and have room to grow on further good news," said Tom Elliott, global strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

The concern over the euro zone's debt crisis kept the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares in negative territory on Wednesday, and the index was down about 0.1 percent at 1,033.30 points.

DEMAND SOLID AT DEBT SALES

Euro zone debt auctions will continue to be a major driver of investor sentiment with several governments lining up to refinance their debts this week.

A German sale of 3.44 billion euros ($4.4 billion)of two-year bonds saw strong demand as concerns over Greece led investors to stock up on safe-haven debt, while a widely-watched 2.5 billlion euro sale of Portuguese treasury bills benefited from ample liquidity in the financial system.

Portugal is the only country in the euro zone, apart from Greece, that all the major rating agencies rate as junk.

But most attention will be on French and Spanish bond auctions later in the week.

In commodity markets U.S. crude oil prices rose above $101 a barrel on Wednesday, adding to sharp gains the previous session, supported by a weaker dollar and recent better-than-expected economic data .