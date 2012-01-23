GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, shares climb on fresh signs Greek deal may be reached

* Greek debt hopes lift euro against dollar

* U.S. stocks set to open firmer

* Oil gains $1 a barrel on Iran tensions

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, Jan 23 The euro hit three-week highs against a broadly weaker dollar and shares moved up on fresh signs that a deal may be reached on a Greek debt restructuring, as euro zone finance ministers prepared to decide on acceptable terms for approving further bailout funds.

Demand picked up after French Finance Minister Francois Baroin told journalists in Paris that a deal with private sector investors about resolving Greece's debt crisis was taking shape.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, at the same event, said he wanted a second bailout programme for Greece to be in place by March.

U.S. stock index futures also moved higher on the signs the euro zone debt crisis is stabilising and the U.S. economy is improving, with investors also focused on this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, which may signal a further easing.

The euro rose 1.2 percent to $1.3018, its highest level since early January, although the gains were expected to be capped by offers around $1.30 as the market awaited details of any deal on a Greek debt swap.

RBS currency strategist Ankita Dudani said there was a growing likelihood that the talks will converge somewhere where a deal is still voluntary.

"There is some focus on the record short euro positions... and a potential that the euro could go above $1.30 if there is a positive response to the Greek debt talks," Dudani said.

The comments followed reports at the weekend that private creditors had come to the limits of the losses they could concede in a Greek debt swap, putting the ball firmly back in the court of the EU and the IMF in a tense race against the clock to avoid a messy default.

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, also called on euro zone leaders to do more to create a bigger firewall to prevent Italy and Spain sliding towards default.

The impasse over Greek debt had initially lifted safe-haven German government bonds, but with signs of a deal emerging they changed direction and riskier Italian government bond yields also fell.

The front month German Bund future fell 19 ticks to 137.93, while 10-year Italian government bond yields were down 10 basis points at 6.17 percent.

But investor nervousness still ensured Germany was able to sells one-year Treasury bills at an average yield of just 0.07 percent, down from 0.346 percent at a previous auction.

The sale came as the German central bank confirmed that growth is expected to be near zero in the first quarter of this year after a small contraction at the end of 2011.

Elsewhere, France reported that business morale in its manufacturing sector dropped unexpectedly in January as uncertainty over the state of the euro zone weighed on sentiment, adding to hints that France started the year in a recession.

EQUITY INVESTORS EYE ECONOMY

European share markets were firm from the start, eyeing signs of improved activity in the giant U.S. economy and conscious any stabilisation in the euro zone debt crisis will make current valuations look cheap.

"What we do see among the major institutional investors is that they're only in the beginning of a shift towards risky assets, towards equities. And we do think that that move still has further to run," Patrick Moonen, ING's senior equity strategist said.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares, which notched a fifth straight week of gains last week, gained from a flat start to be around 0.4 percent higher at 1,047.22 points, underpinned by demand for banking stocks.

The STOXX euro zone banking index was up over 4.0 percent as the signs of a Greek debt deal removed some of the fears weighing on the sector.

The broader MSCI world equity index, which is up over 5 percent for the year so far, was also higher, rising 0.3 percent to 315.55 points.

Activity in the earlier Asian session was subdued due to the Lunar New Year holiday which had closed markets in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea.

Equity investors have also been encouraged by fourth quarter earnings data reports from bellwether companies like IBM and Intel, which helped lift key U.S. stock indexes to fresh 2012 highs, and hopes for easier monetary policy.

According to a client survey by Goldman Sachs around half of those its polled expected the Fed announcement after the policy meeting to ease financial conditions further, with only 12 percent expecting a tightening.

In commodity markets Brent crude futures and U.S. crude futures briefly rose $1 as an Iranian member of parliament threatened that Iran would close the Strait of Hormuz if its crude exports were disrupted.

The MP was responding to an EU agreement to impose an embargo on Iranian crude imports that came earlier on Monday.

Gold jumped to a six-week high as the euro firmed on the Greek debt hopes and as oil prices gained. Gold has risen more than 7 percent this year, and was up 1.1 percent on the day to around $1,675.44 an ounce.