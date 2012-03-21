GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause below 8-mth high, eyes on US data

* U.S. recovery hopes outweigh China slowdown fears
* Benchmark Bund yields hit three-month high
* U.S. home sales eyed
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, March 21 World stocks held near
eight-month highs on Wednesday while German 10-year yields hit a
three-month peak as investors bet further evidence of a U.S.
economic recovery would boost risky assets and ease concerns
about slowing growth in China.
The measured appetite for risk saw safe-haven government
bonds extend their recent sell-off.
Markets awaited U.S. February existing home sales figures
due at 1400 GMT, seeking confirmation that supply is being
whittled down. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a rise to
4.62 million unit sales from 4.57 million in January.
U.S. stock markets pointed to a higher open while the MSCI
world equity index was unchanged on the day,
following a rally of more than 10 percent since January that
stalled after it reached it highest level since August on
Monday.
"This week's retreat is a sign of normal breathing by the
market, and more people are jumping on the bandwagon. The
liquidity rally is not over," said Franz Wenzel, head of
investment strategy at AXA Investment Managers.
"That said, there are a few signs of 'liquidity fatigue'
creeping in, with the probability of (another round of central
bank asset buying) in the United States declining and people
starting to discount interest rate hikes by the Fed earlier than
the timeframe set by the central bank."
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was also flat
while emerging stocks gained 0.1 percent.
Ahead of the open on Wall Street, futures for the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index were up 0.24 percent, Dow Jones futures
up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.2
percent.
"Yesterday the (U.S.) construction figures, especially the
building permits, came in surprisingly positive ... this would
dispel speculation over further easing measures from the Fed,"
said Viola Stork, analyst at Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen.
CONTRASTS
Brighter signs in the United States contrasted with a more
subdued picture in China, where home prices fell in February for
a fifth consecutive month and are expected to continue heading
south in coming months.
Safe-haven sovereign bonds eased, with German bund futures
dropping 26 ticks and yields on the country's 10-year
bonds reaching 2.07 percent, their highest level
since mid-December.
U.S. Treasury yields were near five-month highs
at 2.3754 percent, though they remain near historic lows. The
10-year yield of 1.67 percent in September 2011 was the lowest
in at least 60 years.
Brent oil rose 0.3 percent to $124.42 a barrel. Oil
prices pulled back from sharp losses after a surprise drawdown
in U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar offset the prospect of
increased supply from top exporter Saudi Arabia.
The yen dipped to a fresh five-month low of 111.34 per euro
and hit a nine-month trough against sterling
, staying on the defensive in the wake of the Bank of
Japan's monetary easing last month.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of major
currencies while the euro gained 0.4 percent to $1.3262.
Sterling fell to session lows against the dollar after
dovish minutes from the Bank of England's last monetary policy
committee meeting and higher-than-expected UK government
borrowing.