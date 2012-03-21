GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hold below 8-mth high, eyes on US data

* U.S. recovery hopes outweigh China slowdown fears
* Benchmark Bund yields briefly hit three-month high
* U.S. home sales eyed
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, March 21 World stocks held below
eight-month highs on Wednesday while German 10-year bond yields
touched a 3-month peak as investors bet further evidence of a
U.S. economic recovery would boost risky assets and ease
concerns about slowing growth in China.
Markets awaited U.S. February existing home sales figures
due at 1400 GMT, seeking confirmation that the pickup in
activity is whittling down supply. Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast a rise to 4.62 million unit sales from 4.57
million in January.
U.S. stock markets pointed to a firmer Wall Street open
while the MSCI world equity index was down 0.1
percent on the day, following a rally of more than 10 percent
since January that stalled after it reached it highest level
since August on Monday.
"This week's retreat is a sign of normal breathing by the
market, and more people are jumping on the bandwagon. The
liquidity rally is not over," said Franz Wenzel, head of
investment strategy at AXA Investment Managers.
"That said, there are a few signs of 'liquidity fatigue'
creeping in, with the probability of (another round of central
bank asset buying) in the United States declining and people
starting to discount interest rate hikes by the Fed earlier than
the timeframe set by the central bank."
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was broadly
flat, while emerging stocks held steady.
Futures for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index were up
0.2 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.15 percent and
Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.1 percent.
"Yesterday the (U.S.) construction figures, especially the
building permits, came in surprisingly positive ... this would
dispel speculation over further easing measures from the Fed,"
said Viola Stork, analyst at Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen.
CONTRASTS
Brighter signs in the United States contrasted with a more
subdued economic picture in China, where home prices fell in
February for a fifth consecutive month and are expected to
continue heading south in coming months.
Safe-haven sovereign bonds were under pressure, with yields
on Germany's country's 10-year bonds reaching a
three-month high at 2.07 percent before trimming gains after a
strong sale of two-year paper.
German bund futures were flat on the day.
U.S. Treasury yields were near five-month highs
at 2.3754 percent, though they remain relatively close to
historic lows. The 10-year yield of 1.67 percent in September
2011 was the lowest in at least 60 years.
Brent oil rose 0.3 percent to $124.42 a barrel. Oil
prices pulled back from sharp losses after a surprise drawdown
in U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar offset the prospect of
increased supply from top exporter Saudi Arabia.
The yen dipped to a fresh five-month low of 111.34 per euro
and hit a nine-month trough against sterling
, staying on the defensive in the wake of the Bank of
Japan's monetary easing last month.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of major
currencies while the euro gained 0.4 percent to $1.3262.
Sterling fell to session lows against the dollar after
dovish minutes from the Bank of England's last monetary policy
committee meeting and higher-than-expected UK government
borrowing.