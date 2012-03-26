RPT-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise in cautious trade after losses

LONDON, March 26 European shares clawed back
some gains from last week's losses on Monday and the euro backed
off three-week highs as investors traded cautiously ahead of key
data this week including an Italian bond auction and a key
German economic sentiment index.
After a run of positive numbers, weak PMI reports last week
stoked fears that China's economy is slowing and the euro zone
is sliding into recession.
The FTSEurofirst 300 opened a third of a percent
higher after losing 2.6 percent the previous week, the worst so
far this year.
"This is going to be a sideways to slightly bearish market
for a least a couple of weeks in Europe," said Valerie Gastaldy,
general manager of Paris-based Technical analysis firm Day by
Day.
MSCI's main world stock index fell 0.1
percent.
The euro dropped 0.2 percent to $1.3250.
German Bund futures inched up at the open with traders
bracing for softer Ifo sentiment data after weak manufacturing
figures last week renewed growth worries about Europe's biggest
economy.