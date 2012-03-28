CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares limp towards quarter end, yen rises

* World stocks fall but higher open seen for U.S. shares
* U.S durable goods data in focus post-Bernanke
* Yen gains ground as Japanese exporters take cash home
By Simon Jessop and John Stonestreet
LONDON, March 28 World stocks slipped and core
government bonds steadied on Wednesday as investors trimmed
positions before the end of a first quarter that has seen
abundant central bank liquidity and improving U.S. economic data
buoy a range of assets.
Such shifts were also evident in foreign exchange markets,
where the yen's gains against the dollar was accentuated by
Japanese exporters' sales of foreign currency before the March
31 end to Japan's fiscal year.
While European stocks fought a losing battle to stay in
positive territory, futures indicated that U.S. stocks would
open higher .
With comments this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke keeping alive speculation about further U.S. monetary
stimulus, analysts predicted U.S. data would be a focal point.
"The focus remains on growth indicators," said Lauren
Rosborough, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"To the extent that Bernanke has raised the ante on U.S.
growth indicators, U.S. durable goods orders due for release
this afternoon will be the market's focus."
The consensus in a Reuters poll is for a 2.0 percent rise in
durable goods orders in February, excluding the volatile air and
defence components.
MSCI's main global stock index eased to
335.75, retreating from an eight-month high of 338.28 touched on
Tuesday. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell
0.1 percent to 1,082.57 but was still on track for a fourth
straight month of gains.
Fund managers said the European index, which has jumped
about 8 percent in the year to date and is on track for its best
first-quarter performance since 1998, could struggle in the
short term.
"The performance of equity markets has been phenomenal this
quarter, which makes me believe that upside will be limited in
the next few days," Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead
Capital, which manages $500 million of assets, said.
A rise in euro zone money supply growth and a steadying of
loans to the private sector had lent some support earlier in
European trading.
DEBT TEST
With a sale of medium-term Italian debt the next test of
investor demand for peripheral euro zone debt, the German Bund
future was little changed on the day at 137.39.
Italian and Spanish 10-year yields each slipped a few basis
points, to 5.08 percent and 5.31 percent respectively, as
investors positioned for quarter-end.
"Italy saw quite a big sell-off yesterday by recent
standards," Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets
said, adding it could be a correction.
"It will be difficult for Italian bonds to rally ahead of
the auction tomorrow and while uncertainty persists over the
outcome of the labor market reforms which have still to be
passed through parliament."
Italian six-month borrowing costs fell further towards 1
percent on Wednesday, marking their lowest level since September
2010, as a bill auction drew good demand ahead of Thursday's
sale.
Italy, whose bonds were the euro zone's weakest performers
on Tuesday after an auction of inflation-linked debt, is due to
sell five- and 10-year bonds on Thursday.
"I think already the impact of the LTRO is beginning to
wane," said one trader, referring to the European Central Bank's
ultra-cheap three-year loans to banks, which have helped bring
down borrowing costs for Italy and Spain this year.
"I think we are waiting for the next blow-up ... I think
Europe is massively complacent in thinking they have solved
everything."
Spain and the European Commission denied media reports on
Tuesday that Brussels had told the Madrid government to take an
EU-led bailout to refinance the country's troubled banks.
YEN RISE
The yen rose broadly, helped by seasonal buying from
Japanese exporters ahead of the end of their financial year,
although rising short positions against the dollar left it open
to another squeeze.
"I still think the big driver for dollar/yen will be U.S.
rate expectations. The Fed's Bernanke has given a strong signal
that rates will stay low for some time to come so the upside
potential for dollar/yen is limited," said Ian Stannard, head of
European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
The dollar fell by a quarter of a percentage point to 82.97
yen, while the euro was steady at 110.85 yen,
staying below the 4-1/2-month high of 111.43 scaled last week.
European regional benchmark Brent crude prices fell
1 percent to $124.47 a barrel, on the possibility of a release
of strategic oil reserves.
Copper slipped 0.6 percent to $8,440.25 a tonne as
commodity investors took a cautious stance before the release of
the U.S. durable goods data.