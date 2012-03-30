GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks buoyant as quarter ends, eyes on EU meeting

| LONDON, March 30
LONDON, March 30 World stocks rose with Europe
up more than half a percent on Friday, picking up gains at the
end of the quarter and with investors eyeing a boost to the euro
zone's bailout resources that ministers are expected to sign off
on later in the day.
The dollar was at a one-month low against major currencies.
The FTSEurofirst 300 gained nearly 0.6 percent,
helping lift MSCI's all-country world index 0.4 percent for an
11 percent first-quarter gain.
Despite the strong quarter, sentiment across asset classes
has turned bearish since mid-March due to fears of a slowdown in
growth centred around China, and the conviction that a huge
injection of central bank money may only be a panacea for
Europe's debt troubles.
Euro zone finance ministers meet in Copenhagen on Friday and
are likely to agree to almost double their financial backstops
temporarily in a move that should help protect Italy and Spain
from debt crisis contagion, although Germany favours a smaller
increase.
The dollar hit a one-month low against a basket of
currencies, dragged down by heavy selling against the British
pound and extending losses from earlier in the week following
dovish comments on U.S. monetary policy and softer economic
data.
The dollar index fell to 78.727, its lowest level
since March 2.
Euro zone bond prices were steady to higher. As well as the
Copenhagen meeting, investors were awaiting details of Spain's
budget to see if the government will be able to deliver the deep
cuts market players say are needed to get the country back on a
sustainable fiscal path.