GLOBAL MARKETS-Spanish debt sale, German data bring relief

* Spanish auction well-received though costs leap
* Euro rises to day's high after auction, German ZEW
* Spanish yields slip further from key 6 pct level
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, April 17 Spanish borrowing costs jumped
at a debt auction on Tuesday but the sale went smoothly and
German data gave an upbeat reading of the euro zone's largest
economy, providing some relief to investors worried about the
debt crisis.
The euro and European shares rose and Spanish 10-year bond
yields fell further below six percent, a key level
breached on Monday.
Investors fear Spain's economic problems will reignite
Europe's troubles; a break in a country's debt yields above 6
percent has in the past accelerated the rise in borrowing costs
to unsustainable territory.
But Spain sold 3.2 billion euros of 12- and 18-month
Treasury bills, slightly above its target, although yields were
higher than at the last sale and analysts said the success was
largely due to the participation of domestic banks.
Spain faces another test of investor sentiment on Thursday
with a more challenging sale of two-year and 10-year bonds.
"The key was again domestic bank bidding...But it doesn't
change the bigger picture too much. The key will be the bond
auction on Thursday," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at
DZ Bank.
Concerns over Spain hit risk appetite across all major
markets earlier, with shares around the world weaker, oil prices
slipping and gold edging below a key level of $1,650
an ounce.
The surprise rise in the closely-watched German ZEW business
sentiment boosted hopes that economy is recovering,
strengthening European shares and the euro. U.S. stocks were
poised to follow Europe higher, with futures for the S&P 500
and Dow Jones up 0.6 and 0.4 percent respectively.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
was last 1.2 percent higher at 1,044.52, with the MSCI world
equity index up 0.4 percent.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3150, clawing off
a two-month low of $1.2995 hit on Monday, while the dollar was
0.1 percent lower against a basket of major currencies at 79.45
.
The single currency and share markets could get a further
boost if U.S. housing data and industrial output for March, due
at 1230 GMT and 1315 GMT, come in stronger than forecast.
Longer-term though, analysts cautioned that the strong
German sentiment was not reflected in hard economic data while
the Spanish debt demand came at the price of much higher
premiums than in previous tenders.
"The over-arching theme in equity markets is still the
re-ignition of the tensions in financial markets on euro zone
concerns, and this is something that may stay with us for some
time," Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank,
said.
ECB INTERVENTION EYED
German government bonds, viewed as the euro zone's safest
debt, fell after the data and Spanish auction cooled demand for
less risky assets.
Ten-year Bund yields were up five basis points
at 1.68 percent after falling as low as 1.622 percent on Monday.
Italian 10-year yields, which had followed Spanish bonds
higher, were down six basis points at 5.53 percent
.
If Spanish yields resume their rise and pull other
peripheral sovereign debt yields up, the European Central Bank
will face growing pressure to resume its bond purchases after
last doing so on Feb. 29.
Spanish banks are easily the biggest borrowers from the ECB.
As pressure mounts for more support from authorities to calm
market nervousness, a meeting of the International Monetary Fund
later in the week will be a key focus for the markets. A plan to
raise new resources for the global lender to contain the euro
zone debt crisis tops the agenda.
Gold prices rose 0.3 percent to $1,651.60 an ounce, pausing
after a two-day sell-off as the euro firmed against the dollar
and stock markets advanced after the Spanish auction.
A dramatic deterioration of the situation in the euro zone
cold support gold in the longer term as a safe harbour from
risk, analysts say.
Brent crude oil prices slipped, however, as worries about
the euro zone's debt problems refused to go away. Brent crude
for June delivery was last down 0.1 percent at $118.52 a
barrel.