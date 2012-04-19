GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil gain after Spanish debt sale, euro weak

* Spanish borrowing costs rise at debt sale, demand solid
* Shares and oil tick higher, but Spanish debt yields also
rise
* U.S. stocks set to rise with focus on earnings
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, April 19 Solid demand at Spain's bond
sale gave a slight boost to European share and oil prices on
Thursday, but the euro eased against the dollar due to wider
concerns over the government's ability to tackle a ballooning
deficit as its economy shrinks.
U.S. stocks were set to open higher on Wall Street on the
auction result though attention was expected to switch to the
release of a slew of corporate earnings and economic data.
Spain's Treasury issued the full 2.5 billion euros ($3.3
billion) of two- and 10-year bonds it planned at the auction but
was forced to pay more for the longer-dated paper than at a
previous sale in January, suggesting that investors were not
convinced by the government's spending cuts and reforms.
"The bigger story for Spain remains one of fiscal position
and growth," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA
Capital Markets.
"Until we see signs that the government is implementing the
medium-term fiscal consolidation programme and signs of life in
the Spanish economy, investors are going to worry."
Many investors are also concerned about the euro zone's
ability to prevent Spain's fiscal woes from spreading to other
vulnerable economies in the 17-member bloc.
They are increasingly looking to the meetings of the G20
economies and the International Monetary Fund for signs of
progress on a deal to increase the amount of money available to
fight the euro zone crisis.
After the auction, yields on existing Spanish and Italian
government debt rose slightly. Spain's 10-year bonds were
up 2 basis points at 5.87 percent, compared with
the average yield achieved at the auction of 5.743 percent.
Italian bond yields were also pulled higher as investors
looked ahead to supply from Rome next week. Italian 10-year
yields were 8 basis points higher at 5.57 percent.
"The market is going to remain very concerned about Spain
despite this auction," said Jane Foley, currency strategist at
Rabobank. "We do suspect there could be another push higher in
yields in the weeks to come."
Meanwhile France was able to sell nearly 8 billion euros of
new medium- and longer- term bonds at yields broadly comparable
to similar debt in the market. It received bids for nearly three
times the amount offered.
Analysts said the outcome of the French auction reflected in
part efforts by Socialist candidate Francois Hollande to ease
market fears about his policies if he is successful in a
two-round presidential election that starts on Sunday.
"We've seen a bit of a concession in the past few weeks as
investors fret about a shift in policy under the helm of
Hollande if he gets into power," Stamenkovic said.
MARKETS MUTED
But markets were largely muted, reflecting a sense that a
major hurdle had been cleared rather than any real change in
sentiment.
The euro briefly rose to $1.3166 after the debt
auction results before edging back, to $1.3105. Traders said any
rise in concerns over Spain were likely to trigger further
falls.
German Bund futures were also slightly firmer, 23
ticks at 140.59, erasing earlier losses with one analyst citing
the fact the auction was priced below the secondary market.
Fears over the euro zone returned after the second of two
large liquidity injections by the European Central Bank, which
added 1 trillion euros into the banking system, as the market
began factoring in a slower growth outlook and worries grew over
the willingness of politicians to implement austerity measures.
"Spain has supplanted Italy as a proxy for euro zone risk,"
said Nicholas Spiro, managing director of Spiro Sovereign
Strategy, a London-based credit risk consultancy.
"In the past month or so, perceptions of Spain's
creditworthiness have deteriorated markedly - not because of any
new information but because investors believe the Spanish
economy is caught in a vicious circle."
Global shares barely reacted to the debt sale news with the
MSCI world equity index little changed, off 0.15
percent at 325.87, after uninspiring earnings from tech
bellwethers IBM and Intel saw Asian stock
markets end flat.
In the oil market Brent crude oil extended its gains after
the Spanish auction to be up nearly 45 cents a barrel at
$118.49.